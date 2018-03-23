Email
article imagePalestinians slam Trump security advisor pick Bolton

Listen | Print
By AFP     1 hour ago in World

A senior Palestinian official on Friday slammed US President Donald Trump's choice of hardliner John Bolton as his new national security advisor.

Trump on Thursday announced that Bolton, an arch-hawk and former United Nations ambassador, would replace army general HR McMaster.

Bolton is known for his strong support for Israel and hostility to Iran. He has previously said the idea of a two-state solution to the Israeli-Palestinian conflict is dead.

"This man has a long history of hostility to Palestinians, dating to when he was at the United Nations, where he was protecting Israeli immunity," senior Palestinian official Hanan Ashrawi told AFP, referring to US vetoes of UN resolutions targeting Israel.

With Bolton's appointment, she said, the Trump administration "has joined with extremist Zionists, fundamentalist Christians and white racists".

"All this will lead to a devastating reality for Palestine and the region."

In contrast, members of Israel's government, considered the most rightwing in the country's history, hailed the appointment.

"President Trump is continuing to appoint true friends of Israel to senior positions. John Bolton stands out among them," said Justice Minister Ayelet Shaked, of the far-right Jewish Home party.

