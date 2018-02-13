Email
Password
Remember meForgot password?
    Log in with Twitter

article imagePalestinians held without trial to boycott Israeli courts: official

Listen | Print
By AFP     3 hours ago in World

Palestinians held without trial under a controversial Israeli policy are to begin a boycott of the country's military courts, the head of prisoners' affairs for the Palestinian Authority said Tuesday.

"Prisoners held on administrative detention in Zionist jails decided to boycott Israeli courts in a final and unprecedented manner... to protest this unjust policy," Issa Qaraqe told a press conference in the West Bank city of Ramallah.

Israel currently holds around 500 Palestinians under its administrative detention policy, which allows imprisonment without trial for six-month periods, renewable indefinitely.

When their terms are being renewed, detainees appear before Israeli military courts -- often without full knowledge of the allegations against them.

Qaraqe said prisoners would instruct their lawyers not to engage with the courts in any way from February 15 onwards.

Israel says the use of administrative detention is intended to allow authorities to hold suspects while continuing to gather evidence, in order to prevent attacks in the meantime.

But it has been criticised by Palestinians, human rights groups and members of the international community who say Israel abuses the policy.

More about Palestinians, Conflict, Israel, Court
More news from
Latest News
Top News
Worsening Ethiopian drought threatens to end nomadic lifestyle
US, France urge Kabila to publicly bow out of DR Congo vote
Dr. Tim Sandle discusses career as a scientist and journalist Special
Chibok girls' kidnapper jailed for 15 years
IEA: U.S. oil production similar to 2014 rise that led to crash
Ramaphosa: Trade unionist, tycoon and S.Africa's next president?
S.Africa declares drought a 'national disaster'
Microsoft to boost enterprise security of aging Windows 7 and 8.1
Oxfam faces South Sudan abuse claim as sex scandal widens
HoloLens used to 'see inside' hospital patients before surgery