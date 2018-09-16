Email
Password
Remember meForgot password?
    Log in with Twitter

article imagePalestinian teen dies from wounds in Gaza unrest: ministry

Listen | Print
By AFP     1 hour ago in World

A Palestinian teenager has died after being shot by Israeli forces last month during protests and clashes along the Gaza border, the health ministry in the enclave said.

Saheeb Abu Kashef, 16, died late Saturday after being shot on August 3 east of Khan Yunis in the southern Gaza Strip, according to the ministry.

At least 180 Palestinians in Gaza have been killed since protests and clashes erupted along the border on March 30.

One Israeli soldier has been killed since then.

Israel accuses Hamas, the Islamist movement that runs the Gaza Strip, of seeking to use the protests to carry out attacks or infiltrations.

It says its actions are necessary to defend the border.

Palestinians and rights groups say protesters have been shot while posing little threat.

Israel and Hamas have fought three wars since 2008.

More about Israel, Palestinians, Conflict, Gaza, Toll
More news from
Latest News
Top News
Approve name-change or face 'hopelessness': Macedonia PM
Review: Niall Horan honors Billy Joel, Bruce Springsteen at Jones Beach Special
Trump tariffs hit US lobster industry as China turns to Canada
Mysterious 'security issue' closes Sunspot Solar Observatory
Typhoon Mangkhut rips through Hong Kong as Philippines toll rises
Super typhoon will test world's longest bridge in South China Sea
Mangkhut barrels toward Hong Kong after devastating Philippines
Q&A: Browser extension opens up Bitcoin Special
Bitcoin price is trending up over the $6,500 mark again
Israel and Egypt's enduring 'cold peace'