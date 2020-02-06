Email
Password
Remember meForgot password?
    Log in with Twitter

article imagePalestinian killed by Israeli fire in West Bank clashes: official media

Listen | Print
By AFP     1 hour ago in World

A Palestinian was shot dead by Israeli fire during heavy clashes in the occupied West Bank on Thursday, Palestinian official media said.

Yazan Abu Tabikh, 19, was killed and seven others wounded when clashes broke out after Israeli forces raided the northern town of Jenin, the official WAFA news agency reported.

An AFP reporter saw the body and mourning relatives in a hospital in the town.

The raid was to demolish the home of Ahmad Qanba, a Palestinian charged with aiding a Hamas cell in the West Bank, the army said.

It said Qanba had been part of a cell that carried out a January 2018 attack in which a rabbi was killed.

Heavy clashes broke out with young Palestinians throwing rocks at the Israeli troops, witnesses said.

The army said forces had "identified a number of armed terrorists who hurled explosive devices and fired towards them. The forces responded with riot dispersal means."

Tabikh was the second Palestinian to be killed in 24 hours, after a 17-year-old was shot dead in clashes in the flashpoint city of Hebron in the southern West Bank.

Israeli forces have been on high alert since US President Donald Trump revealed his long-delayed peace proposals last week.

The Palestinians called for protests against the plan, which they said was biased towards Israel.

More about Israel, Palestinians, Conflict
More news from
Latest News
Top News
Captain, bring me whisky: spirited plea from virus cruise 'prisoner'
Ten more on cruise ship off Japan have new coronavirus
Op-Ed: Top US general talks with Iraqi officials to mend relations
Fraudster Madoff is dying, wants out of prison: lawyer
Record-breaking US astronaut set to return to Earth
Post-impeachment, how far will unleashed Trump go?
Old wind turbine blades present a recycling problem
In political triumph, Trump acquitted in impeachment trial
Thousands quarantined on Asian cruise ships in virus fight
Review: Adam Lambert and Nile Rodgers release hypnotic single 'Roses' Special