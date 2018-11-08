Email
Password
Remember meForgot password?
    Log in with Twitter

article imagePalestinian killed by Israeli fire in border clashes: Gaza ministry

Listen | Print
By AFP     3 hours ago in World

A Palestinian was killed by Israeli fire during clashes along the border of the Gaza Strip on Thursday, the health ministry in the coastal enclave said.

Israel's military said soldiers opened fire after "several suspects were spotted approaching the security fence in the southern Gaza Strip and attempting to sabotage it."

A Gaza health ministry spokesman said the man was shot by Israeli forces during clashes east of Deir al-Balah in central Gaza.

He was identified as Mohammed Abu Sharbeen, 20, from the southern Gaza city of Rafah.

At least 220 Palestinians have been killed by Israeli fire since major protests backed by Gaza's Islamist rulers Hamas began in March.

The majority have been shot during protests and clashes, but others have died in tank fire or air strikes.

One Israeli soldier was killed by a Palestinian sniper.

Israel says its actions are necessary to defend the border and stop infiltrations and attacks, which it accuses Hamas of seeking to orchestrate.

The often violent demonstrations usually peak on Fridays, but last week's was the calmest in months, amid talk of a truce deal between Hamas and Israel.

Such a deal would see the protests end in exchange for an easing of Israel's blockade of the coastal enclave.

More about Israel, Palestinians, Conflict, Gaza
More news from
Latest News
Top News
Dating apps use artificial intelligence to help search for love
Lion Air jet in another accident, a week after deadly crash
Homeless tax in San Francisco could end up backfiring
Review: Kane Brown terrific at the Hulu Theater at Madison Square Garden Special
Kurds near Turkey border dread fresh offensive
Crowds flock to funeral of ethnic Greek man slain in Albania
Yemen troops advance deeper into rebel-held Hodeida
Race to stop Norway frigate sinking after oil tanker collision
Trump promised peace, but turmoil over Russia probe, media intensifies
French court fines Jeff Koons guilty of plagiarism