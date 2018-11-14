Email
article imagePalestinian killed by Israeli fire: Gaza ministry

By AFP     1 hour ago in World

A Palestinian was killed by Israeli fire in the border area of the northern Gaza Strip on Wednesday, the enclave's health ministry and a security source said.

The man killed was identified as Nawaf al-Aatar, 20, and a Gazan security source said he was fishing at the time near the border fence.

An Israeli army spokeswoman said "troops recognised a number of suspects who approached the security fence in the northern Gaza Strip".

"When one of the suspects approached the security fence, (Israeli) troops fired toward him in accordance with the standard operation procedures," she said.

Israel and Palestinian militants in Gaza reached a ceasefire deal on Tuesday to end the worst escalation between them since a 2014 war.

