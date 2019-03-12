Email
Password
Remember meForgot password?
    Log in with Twitter

article imagePalestinian dies two weeks after shot in Gaza clashes: ministry

Listen | Print
By AFP     1 hour ago in World

A Palestinian shot by Israeli forces in clashes on the Gaza border nearly two weeks ago has succumbed to his wounds, the enclave's health ministry said Tuesday.

Mousa Mohammed Mousa, 23, was injured on March 1 in clashes along the border, ministry spokesman Ashraf al-Qudra said in a statement.

He told AFP Mousa had been shot in the back east of al-Bureij in central Gaza.

For nearly a year, protesters have been gathering along the frontier in often violent protests calling for Palestinian refugees and their descendants to be allowed to return to former homes now inside Israel.

Israeli officials say that amounts to calling for the Jewish state's destruction, and accuse the Gaza Strip's Islamist rulers Hamas of orchestrating the protests.

At least 255 Palestinians have been killed by Israeli fire since the movement began in March 2018, the majority shot during weekly border demonstrations and clashes.

Others have been hit by tank fire or air strikes in response to violence from Gaza, including projectiles fired at Israeli towns and incendiary kites targeting farmland across the frontier.

Two Israeli soldiers have been killed over the same period.

Israel and Hamas, which has controlled the blockaded Gaza Strip for over a decade, have fought three wars since 2008.

More about Palestinians, Conflict, Israel, Gaza, Toll
More news from
Latest News
Top News
US world's biggest oil producer and may soon be largest exporter
Seattle companies merge to create 'seed-to-sale' pot software
Bitcoin drops back below $3,900 today as rally sputters
Boeing 737 Max 8 crash has far-reaching impacts for company
British MPs face decisive Brexit vote
U.S. cannabis investors need to keep an eye on banking access
Australia, Singapore ban Boeing 737 MAX jets, more airlines ground plane
Leading lights in Britain's Brexit saga
Student stung by scorpion on-board aircraft to Calgary
Iraqi faces German court in 'Susanna' rape-murder case