article imagePalestinian dies during arrest by Israeli army: officials

Listen
By AFP     1 hour ago in World

A Palestinian died after being arrested during a raid in the occupied West Bank overnight, the Israeli army said Tuesday, with his family accusing soldiers of beating him.

The army confirmed the death of Mohammed Khatib, 24, in custody but said he had not resisted arrest.

"The army apprehended a Palestinian suspected of hostile activities in Beit Rima during the night," an army spokeswoman told AFP, referring to a village north of Ramallah.

"He was arrested without violence or resistance from his part. He lost consciousness and was treated by Israeli soldiers at the scene."

He died later in hospital, she added.

The military did not provide further details on the reasons for his arrest.

Khatib's brother Bashir told AFP by phone that the army had raided the house in the early hours of Tuesday morning.

"They entered Mohammed's room while he was sleeping, and they beat him violently and we heard screaming," he said.

"After a while he went silent, and a soldier carried him out on his back."

In a statement, the family called for international witnesses to attend the post-mortem if Israeli authorities insisted on carrying one out.

The Palestinian Prisoners Club said it held Israel responsible for Khatib's death.

