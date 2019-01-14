Email
Password
Remember meForgot password?
    Log in with Twitter

article imagePalestinian dies after Israel border clashes: Gaza ministry

Listen | Print
By AFP     46 mins ago in World

A Palestinian teenager succumbed to his wounds on Monday three days after being shot by Israeli forces during clashes on the Gaza border, the health ministry in the coastal enclave said.

In a statement, health ministry spokesman Ashraf al-Qudra said Abdul Raouf Salha, 14, "died as a result of his injuries from (Israeli) occupation fire last Friday east of Jabalia" in the northern Gaza Strip.

Palestinians have been taking part in often violent protests at least weekly since March along the Gaza-Israel border.

The demonstrators are calling to be allowed to return to the homes their families fled or were expelled from in territory that is now inside Israel.

Israel accuses the strip's Islamist rulers Hamas of orchestrating the protests and using them as cover for violence.

The Israeli army said Friday around 13,000 Palestinians had taken part in violent "riots" in multiple sites along the border.

It had not responded to a request for comment on the teenager's death on Monday.

At least 243 Palestinians have been killed by Israeli fire since protests began in March.

The majority have been killed during protests and clashes, though others have died in airstrikes or shelling.

Two Israeli soldiers have been killed over the same period, one by a Palestinian sniper and another during a botched special forces operation inside Gaza.

More about Palestinians, Conflict, Israel, Gaza
More news from
Latest News
Top News
Steve Stockmal talks music career, living in Greece, technology Special
Predicted growth for anti-drone technology
Global car makers intend to spend up to $300 billion on EVs
Chilean Patagonia: an open-air lab to study climate change
Increased use in cannabis could be bad for dental hygiene
Max Hafker talks 'Freckleface Strawberry,' acting and future Special
Caracas denies ordering assembly leader's detention
Afghan talent show singer finds fame as Justin Trudeau's double
Indonesia recovers second black box from Lion Air crash
China's US trade surplus hit record in 2018 but tariffs bite