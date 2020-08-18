Email
Password
Remember meForgot password?
    Log in with Twitter

article imagePakistan to conduct trials of Chinese coronavirus vaccine

Listen | Print
By AFP     1 hour ago in World

Pakistan regulators have approved final-phase testing of a Chinese-made vaccine against the coronavirus, officials said Tuesday, in the country's first ever clinical trial of its kind.

According to Pakistan's National Institute of Health (NIH), regulators have approved the testing of a vaccine under development by CanSinoBio and the Beijing Institute of Biotechnology China.

The medication is already undergoing Phase 3 trials -- or large-scale testing on humans -- in China, Russia, Chile and Argentina. Saudi Arabia will also take part, NIH said.

"This will be the first ever Phase 3 clinical trial for any vaccine in Pakistan," the NIH said in a statement.

Pakistan's inclusion in the trials would help it secure "preferential vaccine supply and pricing", it added.

The trials will be conducted at several medical facilities across Pakistan, including the large Indus Hospital in Karachi.

"Hopefully we will come out with the vaccine within three to four months," Abdul Bari, who heads the Indus Hospital, told AFP.

The coronavirus has claimed more than 6,000 lives in Pakistan but cases have been dropping for several weeks.

More about Health, Virus, Pakistan, China, Vaccine
More news from
Latest News
Top News
BHIM breach exposes millions of users Special
Google rallies YouTubers against Australian news payment plan
Op-Ed: Trump pushing untested Covid-19 treatment touted by MyPillow CEO
Libya unity govt signs military accord with Qatar, Turkey
WHO urges nations to join global shared vaccine bid
3D printing is leading to novel, personalized medicines
Israeli planes bomb Gaza as Egyptians seek to restore calm
Australia to manufacture 'promising' virus vaccine and give free to citizens
Face masks stop droplets, but many face coverings are ineffective
New Zealand PM hits back at Trump's 'patently wrong' virus claims