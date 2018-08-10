Email
Password
Remember meForgot password?
    Log in with Twitter

article imagePakistan's Imran Khan to be sworn in as PM August 18: party

Listen | Print
By AFP     1 hour ago in World

Pakistan's World Cup cricket hero Imran Khan will be sworn in as prime minister next week, his party said Friday, announcing it has the numbers to form a coalition government in the nuclear-armed nation.

Khan's Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) party said the entire squad that Khan captained to victory in the 1992 World Cup were invited to the ceremony, as well as Indian cricket greats Kapil Dev, Sunil Gavaskar and Navjot Singh Sidhu.

PTI emerged victorious in the July 25 elections, the country's second-ever democratic transition of power, but fell short of an outright majority.

The party confirmed Friday that it has secured the numbers for a majority in the lower house of parliament.

"In a historic moment, Imran Khan will take the oath (as prime minister) on August 18," Faisal Javed Khan, a PTI senator and Khan's close aide, said in televised comments in Islamabad.

Pakistan's President Mamnoon Hussain has called a session of the new National Assembly, the lower house of parliament, starting August 13.

Earlier, India's high commissioner in Pakistan Ajay Bisaria called on Khan and congratulated him on his victory.

"Discussed the need to restart dialogue between Pak & India on all outstanding issues including Kashmir," Khan's spokeswoman Anila Khawaja told AFP after the meeting.

The Indian high commission tweeted that Bisaria had gifted Khan a cricket bat autographed by the entire Indian national team.

Besides tense relations with India, Khan's government -- once in power -- will have to tackle other difficult challenges including a looming balance of payments crisis, unrest on the Afghan border, and water scarcity.

Khan brings charisma and international name recognition, but running the country will take considerable statecraft from his relatively inexperienced party.

He has already vowed to rebalance Islamabad's relationship with the US, months after US President Donald Trump suspended security aid over Islamabad's alleged failure to target militancy along its borders.

More about Pakistan, Politics, Khan
More news from
Latest News
Top News
Tour de France winner Ullrich held over 'escort' assault
Ethnic clashes challenge Ethiopia PM's reforms
Rwanda reconsiders role of snubbed French language
Four killed in shooting in Canada, including two police
Chloe Lanier parts ways with 'General Hospital,' teases return
Review: Katerina Stefanidi wins gold at the 2018 European Championships Special
China test launches its next-generation weapon, Starry Sky-2
NASA counts down to launch of first spacecraft to 'touch Sun'
Combative Saudi foreign policy stirs international ire
Britain in a frenzy over Boris Johnson's burqa comments