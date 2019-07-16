Email
Password
Remember meForgot password?
    Log in with Twitter

article imagePakistan reopens airspace, ending months of flight restrictions

Listen | Print
By AFP     1 hour ago in World

Pakistan on Tuesday fully reopened its airspace for all civilian traffic, ending months of restrictions affecting major international routes including from India after clashes between the nuclear-armed rivals brought them to the brink of war.

"With immediate effect Pakistan airspace is open for all type of civil traffic," the state-run Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) said.

A CAA spokesman confirmed to AFP that the eastern airspace along the border with India had been reopened.

Pakistan closed its airspace completely after aerial dogfights in February ratcheted up tensions between Islamabad and New Delhi. It removed some restrictions a month later but kept constraints in place along its eastern border with India.

The closure disrupted Indian flights headed west, forced Pakistan International Airlines to suspend some of its flights, and effectively closed off major international routes in and out of Islamabad and Lahore, such as the Thai Airways route from Islamabad to Bangkok.

The crisis between the countries was first sparked by a suicide bombing in Indian-administered Kashmir in February that killed 40 security personnel and was later claimed by the Pakistan-based Jaish-e-Mohammad.

Days later India responded with a cross-border air raid on Pakistan that kicked off a quick succession of attacks and dogfights between the arch-rivals over the disputed Kashmir frontier, spurring fears of all-out war.

Pakistani and Indian soldiers have continued to fire over the Line of Control, the de facto border dividing Kashmir, killing several civilians on both sides.

Kashmir has been divided between India and Pakistan since the end of British colonial rule in 1947.

Both claim the Himalayan territory in full and have fought two wars over it.

More about Pakistan, India, Unrest, Airspace, Aviation
More news from
Latest News
Top News
50th anniversary GALA for Apollo 11 held at Ronald Reagan Library
Chatting with James Maslow of Big Time Rush fame: 'Delirious' Special
Review: Tyler Clary hosts swim clinic at Stony Brook, teaches butterfly Special
Fuel leak halted blastoff for Indian rocket: reports
El Chapo expected to get life sentence from US judge
Leah Smith to compete for Los Angeles Current in the ISL
Review: Emmanuel Karalis wins silver at 2019 European U23 Championships Special
Op-Ed: Only 5.7 % of Americans think Israel top meddler in US elections
Iran's top diplomat warns US is 'playing with fire'
Extinct Mammoth may get protected status due to climate crisis