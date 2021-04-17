Email
Password
Remember meForgot password?
    Log in with Twitter

article imagePakistan PM says insulting Mohammed should be same as denying Holocaust

Listen | Print
By AFP     21 mins ago in World

Western governments should treat people who insult the Prophet Mohammed the same as those who deny the Holocaust, Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan said Saturday.

Speaking after a week of violent protests in Pakistan by a radical Islamist party outraged by French government support for magazines publishing cartoons of Mohammed, Khan said insulting the prophet hurt Muslims around the world.

"We Muslims have the greatest love & respect for our Prophet," he tweeted.

"We cannot tolerate any such disrespect & abuse."

The group Tehreek-e-Labbaik Pakistan (TLP) was banned Thursday after days of violent protests during which four policemen were killed.

The radical party has orchestrated a months-long campaign for the expulsion of the French ambassador to protest against President Emmanuel Macron's defence of the cartoons' publication.

The French embassy in Islamabad on Thursday recommended its nationals leave Pakistan, a call that appears to have gone largely unheeded.

"I... call on Western govts who have outlawed any negative comment on the holocaust to use the same standards to penalise those deliberately spreading their message of hate against Muslims by abusing our Prophet," Khan tweeted.

Denying the Holocaust is illegal in several European countries -- including Germany and France -- and offenders can be jailed.

Khan suggested the government had not banned the TLP because it disagreed with TLP's motivation, but rather its methods.

"Let me make clear to people here & abroad: Our govt only took action against TLP under our anti-terrorist law when they challenged the writ of the state and used street violence & attacking the public & law enforcers," he said.

"No one can be above the law and the Constitution."

More about Pakistan, France, Religion, Khan
More news from
Latest News
Top News
Prince Philip: the strength behind the crown
Russia bans top Biden officials as tensions soar
Covid death toll passes three million as India cases surge
Myanmar junta leader set to join ASEAN summit
Conservatives in disarray as scrum for Merkel job opens wounds
In Brazil, graveyard shift reveals staggering cost of pandemic
Review: Jacob Young spotlights Katherine Kelly Lang in his podcast Special
Remote cheating leads to 'corona degrees' in Greece
'Narcocat' intercepted with drug delivery for Panama prison
Giant clam shells worth $24.8 million seized in Philippine raid