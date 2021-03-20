Email
article imagePakistan PM Imran Khan tests positive for coronavirus

By AFP     31 mins ago in World

Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan has tested positive for Covid-19, his office said Saturday, just two days after he was vaccinated against the disease.

The diagnosis comes as the country grapples with a deadly third wave of a virus that has already killed nearly 13,800 people from more than 620,000 infections -- although limited testing suggests real figures are likely much higher.

"At this point, the prime minister's office can only confirm that the honourable prime minister has tested positive for Covid-19 and has self-isolated," his office said.

The 68-year-old received a shot of the Chinese-produced Sinopharm vaccine on Thursday -- one of over a million doses donated to Pakistan by Beijing.

Earlier Saturday, Khan's adviser on health said the increase in positive virus cases over the past few days was "an alarming situation".

The impoverished nation of 220 million has largely avoided the kind of major lockdowns seen in other countries, instead opting for "smart" containment policies which see neighbourhoods closed off for short periods.

Soon after the pandemic started Khan told the nation in an address not to panic, saying "97 percent of patients fully recover", but he chided citizens just months later warning: "People are not taking it seriously."

