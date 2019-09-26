Email
Password
Remember meForgot password?
    Log in with Twitter

article imagePakistan overturns man's blasphemy conviction after 17 years on death row

Listen | Print
By AFP     57 mins ago in World

A man sentenced to death in 2002 for blasphemy and who spent 17 years awaiting execution has had his conviction overturned by Pakistan's Supreme Court, his lawyer told AFP on Thursday.

Wajih-ul-Hassan, a Muslim, also spent a year in jail before his conviction. He is expected to be released in the coming days after the decision was handed down by Pakistan's highest court on Wednesday, said the lawyer, Nadeem Anthony.

"Everyone was crying with happiness," he told AFP, adding that it had been a "long journey".

Blasphemy is a hugely sensitive issue in Pakistan, where even unproven allegations of insulting Islam can lead to assassinations and lynchings.

About 40 people convicted of blasphemy are currently on death row in Pakistan, according to a 2018 estimate by the US Commission on International Religious Freedom.

"Pakistan's blasphemy laws are overly broad, vague and coercive. They have been used to target religious minorities, pursue personal vendettas and carry out vigilante violence," Amnesty International said in a statement Wednesday.

The rights organisation also demanded Pakistani authorities release another blasphemy accused, university professor Junaid Hafeez, who has spent more than five years in solitary confinement.

There have been "severe delays" in his trial, with eight judges succeeding each other in the case without deciding his fate, according to Amnesty.

In May 2014, three gunmen murdered Hafeez's lawyer.

The acquittal last October of Asia Bibi, a Christian who had spent more than eight years on death row for blasphemy, provoked violent protests across Pakistan.

Bibi now lives in Canada with her family.

Most blasphemy cases involve Muslims in Pakistan, experts say.

More about Pakistan, Religion, Blasphemy
More news from
Latest News
Top News
Dating app suffers data leak exposing its entire userbase Special
Review: Alter Bridge puts on upbeat rock show in New York City Special
Iran seizes 8.8 tonnes of narcotics destined for Europe
Hong Kong leader endures barrage of anger at town hall meeting
Two children beaten to death in India for defecating in open
Op-Ed: Zelenskiy thought his side of Trump call would not be published
Airbus hit by series of cyber attacks on suppliers
Op-Ed: Chinese super camera can identify ‘tens of thousands’ of people
Trump says he will continue to withhold Ukraine military aid
Top British EU official attacks 'dangerous' Johnson