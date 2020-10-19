Email
Password
Remember meForgot password?
    Log in with Twitter

article imagePakistan lifts TikTok ban after pledge on 'indecent' content

Listen | Print
By AFP     1 hour ago in Internet

Pakistan said Monday it would lift a recent ban on the video-sharing app TikTok after assurances that "immoral" content would be blocked.

The Chinese-owned platform, which is wildly popular among the country's youth, was banned earlier this month over what authorities in the ultra-conservative Islamic country deemed "immoral, obscene and vulgar" content.

But the Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) said Monday said it had received assurances from TikTok that the company will "block all accounts repeatedly involved in spreading obscenity and immorality".

It warned, however, that it would be banned permanently if it failed to moderate posts.

TikTok said it in a statement it had committed to enforcing "community guidelines and complying with local laws" but did not comment on what morality or decency standards it had agreed to.

Arslan Khalid, a digital media adviser to Prime Minister Imran Khan, previously tweeted that the "exploitation, objectification & sexualization" of young girls on TikTok was causing pain to parents.

But freedom of speech advocates have long criticised the creeping government censorship and control of Pakistan's internet and printed and electronic media.

Owned by China's ByteDance, TikTok has also faced increasing controversy over how it collects and uses data although it has repeatedly denied sharing user information with Chinese authorities.

Officials in the United States have accused it of being a national security risk and President Donald Trump has said he wants it taken out of Chinese hands.

In Pakistan –- a close ally of China -– no privacy concerns have been raised.

Neighbouring India has already banned the app, along with dozens of other Chinese mobile platforms.

More about Pakistan, China, Technology, TikTok
More news from
Latest News
Top News
The U.S. - Canada disconnect on reopening the border
US troops in Afghanistan down to just 2,500 by early in 2021
Essential Science: Why masks work and time to end the debate?
Embattled Thai premier recalls parliament as thousands protest again
'Reclaimed ruins': Azerbaijan shows off Karabakh conquests
Thai PM recalls parliament as protesters step up pressure
Op-Ed: Unacceptable – Tampon toxic shock syndrome largely ignored
Tension and defiance in trenches of Karabakh
French court tries Russian for multi-million-euro cyberfraud
UK and EU mull how to break Brexit deadlock following threats