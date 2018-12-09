Email
Password
Remember meForgot password?
    Log in with Twitter

article imageOver 1,700 arrested in latest 'yellow vest' protests in France

Listen | Print
By AFP     5 hours ago in World

More than 1,700 people were arrested across France during the latest "yellow vest" protests as demonstrators clashing with riot police caused more damage in Paris than a week ago, officials said on Sunday.

Clashes broke out in the French capital and other several cities, including Marseille, Bordeaux, Lyon and Toulouse, during a fourth weekend of nationwide protests against rising living costs and President Emmanuel Macron in general.

The embattled president -- whose name rang out across the Champs-Elysees as protesters shouted "Macron, resign" -- is expected to address the demonstrations in a much-anticipated speech in the coming days.

A total 1,220 of the 1,723 detained were ordered held in custody, the ministry said.

Police in Paris said they made 1,082 arrests on Saturday, up sharply from 412 in the previous round.

The interior ministry said some 136,000 people took part in Saturday's protests across France, around the same number as on December 1.

But it was Paris which again bore the brunt of the violence and destruction.

Protesters in the capital set fire to cars, burned barricades and smashed windows in pockets of violence, clad in their emblematic luminous safety jackets, as armoured vehicles rolled through the streets.

City authorities said the 'yellow vests' had caused "much more damage" than on December 1 protests.

"The sector concerned by the incidents was much larger... With fewer barricades, there was much more dispersion, so many more places were impacted by violence," Paris deputy mayor Emmanuel Gregoire told France Inter radio.

"There was much more damage yesterday than there was a week ago."

More about France, Politics, Protest, Arrests
More news from
Latest News
Top News
What next if UK MPs reject Brexit deal?
Clashes over immigration outside Canada's Parliament
Qatar emir skips Saudi-hosted summit with Gulf rivals
Company claims electric cars cheaper than gas models by 2020
Bjork scores 'Alternative Album' Grammy nomination for 'Utopia'
Brexit doubts grow in Wales as crunch vote looms
Women accuse famous Brazil spiritual 'healer' of sex abuse
Secrets, threats and controversy: Month One of El Chapo trial
Mukwege saviour to dozens of 'little sisters' raped in DRC village
Fight to end rape in war must begin in peacetime: Mukwege