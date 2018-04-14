Ottawa's tough stance on Trans Mountain decried by politicians

By By Karen Graham 1 hour ago in World Ottawa's intention to override B.C.'s opposition to the Trans Mountain pipeline project has raised the consternation of Quebec politicians who decry the "exclusive application of federal rules" as being detrimental. A senior federal official told CBC there was "almost no chance" Premier Horgan would drop his opposition to the pipeline expansion project. And that is apparently very true. As Horgan was preparing to attend tomorrow's meeting, the B.C. government released You can believe Premier John Horgan is all for the environment, as seen by his meeting with former U.S. Vice President and Nobel Peace Prize Laureate, Al Gore on April 12. John Horgan Basically, British Columbia's Energy, Mines and Petroleum Resources Ministry says the $7.4-billion project requires 1,187 provincial permits, many of which involve Indigenous consultations. Of the 587 permit applications that have been submitted, 201 have been approved and issued and another 386 are under review. Ottawa's tough stance the on pipeline According to the government official who spoke with CBC Canada, Trudeau plans on using the meeting to explain the steps he intends to take to see that the pipeline is constructed. He did not elaborate on what steps the prime minister will take. But as Trudeau explained in his And Trudeau has every intention of piling on the pressure in getting the pipeline finished, according to Politicians decry federal response Now that people have had a day or two to digest what could be the outcome of Sunday's meeting, Quebec politicians are speaking out against the government's apparent intention to override Prime Minister Horgan's opposition. Jean-Marc Fournier is a member of the National Assembly of Quebec for Saint-Laurent, and the minister responsible for Canadian relations. Jean-Marc Fournier "The recent assertions of federal representatives regarding the Trans Mountain pipeline, which refers to an exclusive application of federal rules, are detrimental to a proper resolution of this issue and raise concerns for the future," he wrote. Readers will remember that Finance Minister Bill Morneau, said Friday that Ottawa is "resolved to move forward on the project." And on April 11, according to Fournier said these claims by Morneau do nothing but encourage those running the project to ignore the environmental rules put in place by B.C. for the benefits of its citizens and the environment. Even Quebec Premier Philippe Couillard said Thursday that the federal government's plans to go ahead with the pipeline are "not a good sign for federalism." 