OSCE slams 'strong indication of vote buying' in Moldova

By AFP     35 mins ago in World

The Organisation for Security and Co-operation in Europe on Monday said the closely watched parliamentary election in Moldova was competitive but criticised "strong indications of vote buying".

The OSCE said Sunday's vote was "tainted by allegations of pressure on public employees" and "the misuse of state resources".

"Control and ownership of the media by political actors limited the range of viewpoints presented to voters," the monitors also said.

Both pro-Moscow and pro-EU forces have accused the ruling Democratic party of massive election fraud.

The election took place under a new voting system, which the OSCE said "was adopted without inclusive public debates."

Ex-Soviet Moldova elected a parliament with no clear majority, results showed on Monday, potentially throwing the impoverished country into political turmoil.

The pro-Russian Socialist Party, which is close to President Igor Dodon, won the largest share of the vote, taking over 31 percent.

Dodon and pro-Brussels opposition leader Andrei Nastase have accused the ruling Democratic Party of vote buying.

They said the party, led by powerful oligarch Vlad Plahotniuc, had bussed in voters from the country's separatist breakaway region Transnistria and told them how to vote.

The inconclusive result will complicate coalition talks and could lead to protests or even new elections within weeks.

