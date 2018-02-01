Email
Password
Remember meForgot password?
    Log in with Twitter

article imageOrange alert over erupting Guatemala volcano

Listen | Print
By AFP     4 hours ago in Environment

Authorities in Guatemala issued an orange alert Thursday over an erupting volcano located a short distance from its capital.

Increased activity in the Volcan de Fuego ("Fire Volcano") overnight Wednesday saw ash tower 1.7 kilometers (one mile) into the sky and lava flow up to 500 meters down the crater's side, an emergency services spokesman, David de Leon, told reporters.

Schools near the volcano, which is 35 kilometers southwest of Guatemala City, have been shut.

The Volcan de Fuego, one of three active volcanos in Guatemala, triggered alarm in September 2012 when it erupted, causing the evacuation of 10,000 residents living nearby.

It is located very close to Antigua Guatemala, a colonial-era town very popular with tourists in the Central American country.

More about Guatemala, volcn
More news from
Latest News
Top News
EU seeks powers to curb post-Brexit UK trade breaches
Amazon invests in startup trying to increase voice AI engagement
Havana protests US move to increase internet access in Cuba
Blockchain and IoT underpin new supply chain platform
Trump asking for 72 percent cut to clean energy research
Interview: Partnerships key to fintech trust building Special
Todd Helder talks 'I Need' single, digital transformation of EDM Special
US not ruling out Syria strikes after new chemical attacks
Exclusive Premiere: 'Dance Floor' lyric video by Beyond The Sun Special
Russia to start offering spacewalks for tourists