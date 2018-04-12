Email
Password
Remember meForgot password?
    Log in with Twitter

article imageOPCW experts to begin arriving in Syria: Syria's UN envoy

Listen | Print
By AFP     35 mins ago in World

Two groups of experts from the OPCW chemical watchdog will arrive in Syria on Thursday and Friday to investigate allegations of chemical weapons use in a rebel-held town, Syria's UN ambassador Bashar Jaafari said.

The Organisation for the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons decided to dispatch a fact-finding mission to the rebel-held town of Douma following reports that more than 40 died from exposure to toxic gas at the weekend.

"These two groups will arrive separately to Syria on Thursday as well as tomorrow, on Friday," Jaafari told reporters.

"We will facilitate the arrival of the team to anywhere they want, in Douma, to check wether or not there was use of chemical substances," Jaafari said.

The ambassador said Syria had "denied 1,000 times" reports that its forces had carried out chemical attacks.

He suggested that "terrorists" had acquired chemical weapons from Libya and that Turkish, Saudi, US and French intelligence had a hand in smuggling chemicals to the war zone.

Russia has said it had dispatched experts to Douma who had not found any evidence of chemical weapons use.

Jaafari spoke ahead of a closed-door Security Council meeting called by Bolivia, a strong supporter of Russia, to discuss the threat of military action against Syria.

After warning that "missiles were coming", President Donald Trump was evasive on Thursday, saying "an attack" on Syria "could be very soon or not so soon at all."

More about Syria, Conflict, opcw, Un
More news from
Latest News
Top News
Berlin to change street names over brutal African colonial past
Lying eyes: Google engineer developing tool to spot fake video
Italian parties spar over Berlusconi as government talks begin
Trump says Syria attack could be 'soon or not so soon'
Syria's ruined Ghouta unrecognisable to returnees
Mackenzie Sol talks new single 'Taken,' Selena Gomez and Pink Special
Zach Farnum talks one year anniversary of 117 Entertainment Group Special
Watchdog confirms UK findings on nerve agent used on Russian ex-spy
Erdogan worried by world powers' 'arm wrestling' on Syria
Raul Castro's reforms in Cuba: a work in progress