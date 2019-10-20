By By Paul Wallis 1 hour ago in World Sydney - What’s left of Australian newspapers blacked out their front pages in protest against laws which infringe on their ability to report the news. News Corp and its competitors joined together for the first time ever. That’s quite literally true. Legislation related to national security operations prohibits reporting even basic information regarding security operations. This legislation is much more far-reaching than other Western countries like the United States, the United Kingdom, etc. The anti-terrorism laws were introduced to ensure that current security operations weren’t put at risk by media coverage. The legislation prohibits any reference to those operations, or, in some interpretations, matters related to operations. ASIO, the The whistleblowing laws, however, are much more legalistic in nature. Whistleblowers have to run the gauntlet of Australian evidence laws, which is a long-running sore with Australian news media. Whistleblowers have to provide evidence which is admissible and be subjected to cross-examination, and that, of course, makes them targets. Journalists can go to jail for refusing to divulge sources of whistleblower stories. Then there’s the Freedom of Information (FOI) Act, which allows agencies to black out information for various reasons. FOI does actually include a few legitimate reasons for blacking out or not releasing information, like current activities related to enforcement, etc., but the scope for suppressing information is pretty wide. Some information may become effectively obsolete as a result of information which is blacked out. It’s hardly an ideal situation for reporting. Things have now heated up considerably. A recent News media culture The Australian news media does occasionally justify its existence with effective investigations and reporting. That said, this response to issues affecting its own interests is years overdue. A smug protected species culture, self-righteous to an obscene level in some cases, doesn’t help. Australian media has also helped spread disinformation and psychotic non-reporting as much as anyone, anywhere. The recent Banking Royal Commission showed the extent of non-reportage to a truly repulsive level, and the aged care horror stories which people have known about for decades are just as bad. (Put it this way – I was going to do a journalism degree a few years after joining Digital Journal. I didn’t. The sheer lack of ethical sanitation and the smug pig-like editorial culture in Australian media were quite enough to turn me off the whole idea. Nor can I tolerate the sheer volume of utter crap willingly and endlessly produced by the news media. When it comes to the supposedly “rabid leftist” ABC (a very mild, slightly caffeinated middle-class suburban organisation, in fact) reciting Trump misinformation about tariffs verbatim, for example, forget it.) The problems nobody’s fixing The practical achievements are also lacking: • The national security legislation will take quite a lot of changing to protect reporting and also ensure security of operational information. Security agencies worked hard to protect their needs, which are, by the way, also legitimate. Undoing that result won’t be popular, and a practical way of allowing reporting will have to be figured out. • With regard to whistleblowing, the abject failure by all involved to even try to create a safe evidence environment for whistleblowers and journalists has done the damage. Courts have no choice; evidence is admissible or not. Witnesses are admissible or not. There’s no middle ground or any other options for the courts at all. The Evidence Act rules. 