By By Paul Wallis 46 mins ago in World The endless plodding around the obvious hasn’t activated a single brain cell. The dumb get dumber, the useless get more so. 1. The US infection rate hasn’t budged since the same time in March. It’s still around 30k per day. That hasn’t been mentioned at all. 2. After hiding for a month, 3. COVID-19 doesn’t cure politics. (If it did, it’d be almost worth it.) We’ve learned that even a global pandemic isn’t a cure for a total lack of future vision, competence, objective thought, or critical thinking. 4. Tedious, timid little media lickspittles don’t get the virus. They keep right on grovelling. 5. Social bleating is almost as good as social distancing for keeping people away from you. It’s downright repellent. 6. If “knowledge is power” (try that line on any competent person) the human race’s total inability to manage obvious facts says so much. 7. There is no other news but the virus. This particular tonnage of useless tripe is all that’s happening. 8. It’s now possible to iron on expressions of comprehension and professional responsibility to media and political coverage. Thanks, Maybelline. The looming economic picture is even more sparkly and even more indicative of the vast intelligences managing this mess: (Darth Vader theme) • The economy will collapse. • Businesses will go to the wall. • Extremely rich people might be almost slightly inconvenienced. • The herd will become immune. Tra la, tra la. Sure it will. • Nothing is more important than the continued existence of FOX. …For our children… and our children’s children… and their non-existent future… and our ceaseless drivel… Hallelujah-ish. Eti-Tech in the Days of Plague Well, we can’t use etiquette, because that’s taken and too hard for so many alleged people with alleged college degrees to spell. It’s also behaviourally impossible for them, as we know. So “eti-tech”, the superior forms of tech-based social behaviour which include etiquette, will have to do. Examples: • No, it is not OK to refer to an ambulance as a “COVID wagon”. • Yes, it’s OK to be as antisocial as possible and call it social distancing. I’ve been doing that for decades. • Yes, MYOB does include an option for putting hypochondria and paranoia on balance sheets. • Machine learning means that machines can learn how stupid people are all by themselves. That’s at least one nanosecond they won’t be spying on you, too. • A new algorithm creates a bandwidth chart for measuring the DOW, NASDAQ, and the relative tolerance for non-achievement in crisis of financial markets. It’s called the Dow Universal Macro Bandwidth Aspirational Signals You’re Obviously Unclear About Really Easy, or DUMBASYOUARE, for short. • Sociopaths rejoice! There’s now an online game which means you can do all those whacko things with your enemies, without getting sick. That’s progress. 