Op-Ed: US said to be planning attacks on Iranian-supported Iraq militias

By By Ken Hanly 56 mins ago in World The United States and Iran both badly hit by the coronavirus appear to be on the verge of military action against each other. After earlier engagements this year both sides seem to be preparing for a new imminent conflict. US said to be planning offensive against Iran-supported Iraqi militias The US offensive, said to have been planned over the last two weeks, is to be directed against Iranian supported Iraqi militias that the US blames for attacks on US bases. However, the militias are part of US accuses Iran of planning a sneak attack Iran had denied that it is planning any attacks. It is obviously busy trying to deal with the effects of the coronavirus pandemic which has hit the country hard. On Thursday, Iranian military chief of staff Major General General Kenneth McKenzie, CENTCOM commander is arguing that the pandemic actually makes Iran more dangerous. Some analysts are saying that both countries will be prone to escalate using the pandemic as cover. The only cover it provides is that the mainstream media are likely to ignore attacks as they concentrate upon coronavirus stories. As a result, important publicity and any political backlash will be muted. Iraq's position Iraq is strongly opposed to its territory being used by the US to fight Iran. US has not only attacked militia that are part of its own security forces but also assassinated a key Iranian commander near the Baghdad airport. Such actions Iraq takes as a clear violation of its sovereignty. Just recently the US has deployed Patriot missile defense systems in Iraq but without requesting permission from Iraq to do so. It appears quite likely that there will be more attacks on US bases and further retaliatory attacks on Iraqi militia. There are bound to be more protests against the Iraqi government and demands that the US exit Iraq. 