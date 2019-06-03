By By Ken Hanly 21 mins ago in World On Friday US warplanes destroyed three oil tankers that were traveling through Syrian Kurdish-controlled territory. The attack killed at least four people. Details of the attack still not released A Weeks ago there were reports that Iran had resumed oil exports to Syria. A million barrels are alleged to have arrived on May 5. A new border crossing is being constructed between Iraq and Syria allowing for more shipments from Iraq. If the US bombs shipments from Iraq this could cause conflict with groups within Iraq. Any such conflicts will no doubt be blamed by the US on Iran. Attack could strain relations with the Kurds The US attack will probably be little noticed in the press and will not have any huge consequences. However, it is believed that the Kurdish YPG an ally of the US profits from these oil shipments and the US attack could strain relations with them. Probably the Kurds were given no warning of the attack. There is no information on those killed. Some of those killed could very well be Kurds. As a As the appended video shows Israel often attacks Syrian government held territory and nobody bats among western journalists. The US attack was not worth putting on video as yet The US has not yet made any formal statement on the attack. The truck tankers were thought to have entered Syria from Iraq and were bound for territory controlled by the Assad government. Syria has lost all of its oil producing regions during the war so the Assad government has to import what oil they can to keep their economy and military functioning. The US has imposed an oil embargo on the Syrian government as part of its attempts to force regime change. The attack on the tankers was no doubt intended to enforce the embargo. recent article reports on the attacks: "The strike was carried about by coalition planes, which hit three oil tankers, leaving four dead. The coalition has not yet made a statement about the attack. In the area controlled by Assad, oil consumption stands at around 136,000 bpd. Production, meanwhile, is only 24,000 barrels per day. This means that the regime must import significant volumes of crude oil at an estimated expense of more than $2 billion per year."Weeks ago there were reports that Iran had resumed oil exports to Syria. A million barrels are alleged to have arrived on May 5. A new border crossing is being constructed between Iraq and Syria allowing for more shipments from Iraq. If the US bombs shipments from Iraq this could cause conflict with groups within Iraq. Any such conflicts will no doubt be blamed by the US on Iran.The US attack will probably be little noticed in the press and will not have any huge consequences. However, it is believed that the Kurdish YPG an ally of the US profits from these oil shipments and the US attack could strain relations with them. Probably the Kurds were given no warning of the attack. There is no information on those killed. Some of those killed could very well be Kurds.As a recent article reports on the attack: "US-led forces have blown up three oil tankers in Syria as the United States increases its pressure on Syria by thwarting the oil trade between the PKK/YPG and the Assad regime, according to local sources quoted by several media sources."As the appended video shows Israel often attacks Syrian government held territory and nobody bats among western journalists. The US attack was not worth putting on video as yet This opinion article was written by an independent writer. The opinions and views expressed herein are those of the author and are not necessarily intended to reflect those of DigitalJournal.com More about Syria, Kurdish controlled Syria, oil trucks destroyed More news from Syria Kurdish controlled S... oil trucks destroyed