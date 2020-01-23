By By Ken Hanly 1 hour ago in World The US Deputy Commander in Iraq and Syria, Major General Alex Grynkewich downplayed the threat posed by ISIS terrorists within Iraq. Instead, he argued that Shiite groups including those not controlled by Iran were the real threat.. Grynkewich's remarks Grynkewich noted that there are more than 100 Shiite militia groups in Iraq and he maintains that many of them take orders from Iran. However many are part of the Popular Mobilization Forces that are funded and approved by the Iraqi government and in effect part of their security forces. Grynkewich claims that since the US assassinated top Iranian commander Soleimani former head of the Islamic Revolutionary Guards, elite Quds Force there has been no increased attacks on US troops by Shiite militia. He thinks that with Soleimani gone Iran may not be able to coordinate new attacks on the US. However, that remains to be seen. Iran will no doubt take advantage of the fact that many Iraqis want foreign troops out of Iraq including those of the US. The decline of ISIS Grynkewich's remarks suggest that the US is now in Iraq to counter Iranian influence on the Iraqi government. Grynkewich said that ISIS was in survival mode unable to hold significant territory for any length of time. The Iraqi parliament has demanded that all foreign troops leave Iraq but the US refuses even to talk about doing so. Given the situation Grynkewich cites the ISIS threat as a reason for the US to stay in Iraq even though he just claimed the threat was not nearly as important as Iranian influence over Iraqi Shia militias. "And then they retreat back to those supposed safe havens."" Given that the US is supposed to be in Iraq to counter ISIS now that the ISIS threat is much diminished Iraqis should clearly be capable of dealing with the threat themselves. It seems clear that the US wants troops to remain in Iraq to counter Iranian influence. Ironically, the Iranian influence is due in large part to the US invasion that overthrew Saddam Hussein whose rule involved the dominance of the Sunni majority over the Shia majority population. Now the US does not like the Shia and Iranian influence on its own creation.The Iraqi parliament has demanded that all foreign troops leave Iraq but the US refuses even to talk about doing so. Given the situation Grynkewich cites the ISIS threat as a reason for the US to stay in Iraq even though he just claimed the threat was not nearly as important as Iranian influence over Iraqi Shia militias. Grynkewich said: ""Over the longer term, the less pressure that is put on ISIS – given that those underlying conditions still exist – we certainly want to get back to providing that overall pressure to keep them down and ensure their enduring defeat." This opinion article was written by an independent writer. The opinions and views expressed herein are those of the author and are not necessarily intended to reflect those of DigitalJournal.com