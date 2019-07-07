By By Paul Wallis 30 mins ago in World London - Diplomacy is a many-jagged edges profession. The leak of a truly murderous assessment of the Trump administration hasn’t done the UK’s diplomatic service any favours as they try to unravel how it leaked and deal with it. Matters are not improved by the fact that Trump, inevitably, has responded saying the author of the letter, UK diplomat Kim Darroch, hasn’t done a good job in serving the UK. Why write a report like that, anyway? Diplomatic staff have a pretty wide range of subjects from which to choose when writing anything about other countries. Where a relationship with another country is involved, how the other government behaves is an obvious subject for evaluation. Diplomatic assessments typically things like trade deals to specific issues, policies, and negotiations. A broad overall evaluation of a foreign government may relate to an accumulation of issues. Darroch’s commentary on the Trump administration relates to issues since 2017. A report may have been requested, but by whom? Why would you need information like this in writing? • A formal request for a report of this type seems unlikely at best. Teresa May hardly seems to need any more problems, and this subject is almost totally irrelevant to current major issues facing the UK. • • This sort of information could also have been purely verbal for senior UK government heads. There’s no particularly good reason why it should be put in writing at all. • The practical diplomatic value of the report is also questionable. Someone may be utterly useless, but what possible use could that information be to anyone? Wouldn’t it be easier to just put up a health warning, or “Here there be idiots” sign? Diplomatic damage control 101 The diplomatic fallout is unlikely to do much more than stir the teacup, if a bit more vigorously than usual. The US and UK are hardly likely to sever relations over a virtual post-it note, however irritating. The US has confined itself to what is basically a diplomatic sneer, fairly appropriate under the circumstances. The Darroch report has ironically created more problems for the UK than the US: 1. The supposedly top-level report was leaked very effectively, worldwide. That’s not a good look for UK security, or the UK diplomatic corps as a whole. 2. The UK now has to do some rather difficult diplomatic fence-mending and a rather expensive leak enquiry. That’s extra work for no good reason. 3. The leak creates quite a bit of “social leverage” for the Trump administration. Diplomatic basic practice is not to supply other countries with leverage. This leverage can be used in negotiations and other interactions. 