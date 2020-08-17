Op-Ed: UK A Levels disaster — Algorithm Imbecility kills Class of 2020

By By Paul Wallis 1 hour ago in World London - Academic results and grading are often controversial. They are not, however, usually national disasters. The UK government has managed to produce total fiction as academic grades and is now trying to dodge the fallout, equally ineptly. To make this insanity worse, students from economically disadvantaged schools were effective penalized, with their results apparently downgraded on a curve. The results of students from expensive private schools were upgraded, adding insult to serious academic injuries. The UK has done a backflip and agreed to accept teacher gradings, but a lot of damage has been done. It’s Algorithm Imbecility Any mathematician will agree that the trouble with algorithms is making sure they can cover all parts of their functions and perform properly. They have to be refined, tested, and proven to work. That was clearly not the case with the academic grading algorithm. The UK algorithm clunked into existence as an ad hoc solution to a problem the government didn’t actually have. Teacher evaluations could have done the job without the added cost and angst of the algorithm. Another thing algorithms can’t do is be a One Size Fits All for humans. Humans aren’t easily formularized. Academic results cover a multitude of areas of study. People do well at some subjects and worse at others. As individual assessments, the algorithm in this case could never have worked at all. The depth and range of data available to assess individual students is also quite unclear. So, what happened was that an entirely arbitrary result, based apparently on a clear bias against economically underprivileged students, was created. There’s a sting here – Scotland had tried the same system previously, got basically the same result, and decided eventually to stick with teacher evaluations rather than the algorithm. English schools could have avoided this mess quite easily on that basis. Questions, obvious and otherwise One of the obviously weirder things about this bizarre situation is that the teacher evaluations, made by people with direct experience of students, were effectively discounted, in some cases severely. Why? Also obvious; how can any supposedly fair algorithm factor in extraneous issues like economic privilege without a bit of encouragement? Are Britain’s “elite” schools so desperate for better academic results? They could be. There’s not much data to show that they ever perform much better than other schools, if at all. So why did the private schools do better this time, even in this utter fiction? That’s the question which needs to be driven into the guts of any investigation into this catastrophic result. If anything, the upgrade of the private schools simply proves the algorithm wrong. Far less amusing – An algorithm which could never be accurate about individual students can’t give preferential treatment to schools without being tweaked severely to do so. There is also no real reason at all for including economic factors in academic results data. Doesn’t matter whether you’re studying at Eton or in a tree, academic results are academic results. Legal issues, and plenty of them One of the less obvious questions about these A Level “results” is the legal status of these grades. A student is a legal person with legal rights. Academic results have a legal status both as grades and as the basis for admission to universities. Students now have documented evidence of an unfair result based on nothing more than a now totally discredited algorithm. Should they be compensated for this insult to so many of them? The right to be graded on merit based on factual information is basic. This algorithm has effectively deprived students of those rights. It has even managed to deprive universities of accurate data in the process. Can the algorithm results form the basis of a class action? They might. It would be a very appropriate kick in the teeth for the alleged UK education system and its obvious apathy if they did. Nobody in their right mind would accept a negative academic result which has been proven inaccurate since before it was even conducted. A finding against the results might also make governments and education departments a lot more mindful of their responsibilities. Killing the Class of 2020 The Class of 2020 is now in an academic wilderness. With or without a resolution of grading, where does this leave the students? Will universities accept them based on teacher evaluations? They can be made to do so by law, but when is that law going to be in place? Even then, universities have a particularly ugly tradition of moving the goal posts for admission, another classic factor in educational unfairness. It’s not hard to visualize a smug and probably expensive process of reworking admission standards against the lost Class of 2020. The idea of capping admissions won’t help the Class of 2020 much, either. Even those with good results may not be able to get admission. That’s a possible serious issue, because who’s to say places will be available in 2021? Given that the UK is headed for Brexit in 2021, will the academic environment get better or worse? Another large group of students are also in trouble, regardless of the above. Students below the top rung of results have been pushed further down the pile, too. Their academic results may not have been stellar, but they’ve been demoted from B level to C, which doesn’t help getting into the workforce or getting other qualifications. So they’re walking out into a far more difficult environment in the middle of what is effectively a Depression. Is it asking too much of a government to simply do its job? NONE of this needed to happen. Tens of thousands of kids could have been spared the trauma, not to say the utter madness, of this obviously unworkable method of grading. The utterly putrid upgrading of private schools is another matter. How did that happen? Why did it happen? The private schools have statistically plodded in at a more or less average rate of academic achievement for years. They also significantly underperform independent schools, which also didn’t get much joy out of the algorithm madness. On what basis was the algorithm created to achieve this dog’s breakfast of results? Due to the pandemic, conventional A level testing wasn’t possible this year. So the UK government got teachers to provide academic evaluations, and then ran those evaluations through an algorithm to determine A level results. The result was to downgrade tens of thousands of students . 