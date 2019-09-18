By By Ken Hanly 10 hours ago in World Two Taliban suicide bombers killed at least 48 people in Kabul the capital and in the city of Charikar. The Charikar attack targeted an election rally for Ashraf Ghani the president who is running for another term. Ghani was not hurt. The Charikar bombing Parwan Province police chief Mohammed A giant blue billboard of Ghani's running mate Amrulla Saleh loomed over a scene of bodies on the dusty ground and smoke rising from the explosion. Rescuers lifted the wounded into pickup trucks evacuating them. The elections take place on September 28. The Taliban appear keen to disrupt the elections. The Taliban have warned people to stay away from the polls and have said they would attack rallies. The Kabul attack The Kabul attack was near the center of the city and targeted a military recruitment center. Reportedly, 22 were killed and 38 wounded in the attack. Of those killed 6 were members of the security forces. The Taliban have claimed responsibility for both attacks. Conclusions Both the Taliban and the US had been keeping up attacks during recent peace talks. In spite of this the peace talks had progressed to the point where there was an agreement in principle. However, Trump rejected the peace agreement partly because of a Taliban attack that had killed a US soldier along with others. He declared the talks dead and promised to attack the Taliban even harder than ever. The war has now lasted about 18 years. With rejection of the peace talks and none planned at present, the Taliban are increasing their attacks as the US does. 2019 is already the worst year for US casualties in some time. The The Charikar bombing was at a police camp near a billboard of President Ghani. At least 26 were killed and 42 wounded. It is the Afghans themselves both security forces and civilians who will continue to be wounded and killed in large numbers as the war ramps up with no peace in sight.