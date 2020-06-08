By By Paul Wallis 1 hour ago in World Washington - The US military is quite rightly seething over Trump’s decision to withdraw nearly a third of its forces out of Germany. So are America’s allies. Trump’s earlier denigration of NATO shows total lack of understanding. Background The US presence in Germany is based on US military capacity to operate in Europe. This isn’t the old Cold War military presence or anything like it. Times have changed, and so have military policies and needs. NATO is a multinational, regional defence organization. US commitment isn’t based on rhetoric, but a real need for a presence on the ground, in the air, and forward defence capabilities. The US is a NATO member, with a specific role. US interests are directly served by a healthy level of presence in Europe. The name of the game in US military terms is “agility”. Agility means capacity to operate anywhere, with proper resources in any military situation. Lack of that agility leads to cumbersome, inefficient, and incredibly costly logistics and lack of basic capabilities. NATO repositioned after the fall of the USSR into a more all-purpose military role. The potential obvious enemy is no longer the old Red Army, but possibly the new, modern, if much smaller Russian military with advanced weapons and longer reach. Quality has replaced quantity, and that needs to be recognized. Additional factors include terrorists, the ongoing Ukrainian horrors, and possible internal threats from state actors and a swathe of security risks like cyberwars operations. In short, NATO is now facing multiple potential threats, not a simplistic Cold War situation. These threats also typically act against United States interests around the world. NATO and the US routinely deal with common threats, not just local issues. The technical and intelligence requirements of this situation are huge. Germany and France are the two military powerhouses in Europe. The UK remains a NATO member, but its scaled-down military, good as it usually is, has receded in capacity. These three nations between them provide strong military capacity, but there’s much more to NATO than counting things that make banging noises. NATO is Other basic strategic and operational issues include: • In-theatre technologies: Europe has good military tech, as does the US. A combination of both in sufficient scope is critical to effective response. Technologies, particularly military technologies, are never “equal”, and both the NATO and US forces have unique capabilities. • Command capabilities: NATO command needs to know exactly what resources it has. Randomly removing forces hardly assists this basic need. Removing forces for no particular stated reason doesn’t help much, either. • Frontline capacity: What you’ve got is what’s there when you need it. The frontline capacity of NATO will be seriously undermined by the US withdrawal. The number of troops to be withdrawn is in fact a very significant spanner to throw into NATO fighting strength. (Remember these troops to be withdrawn are combat-ready troops, able to operate ASAP.) • Logistics costs and realities: “We’ll just send them back if needed” doesn’t cut it on any level. This is one of the obvious reasons for the US military’s fury. Transplanting troops halfway around the world isn’t a good idea at the best of times. Why the withdrawal is such a bad idea in practice In modern defensive scenarios, even allowing for rapid deployment, it undercuts military capabilities severely: • You have to return all that capacity, and all its supports, using up critical time and at incredible costs. This process couldn’t possibly be any more suicidally inefficient, and dangerous if returning forces are intercepted. It’s like the U-boat war all over again, but with modern weapons. • Removing resources on the ground means you’re already under-resourced at the frontline by definition, whatever your defensive plans were. NATO command will be reshuffling everything to cover the lack of troops to whatever extent it can. • Modern forces must have adequate support services. The most basic processes, like simply setting up on the ground, take time you may not have in an emergency. • Giving US military command in Europe a guessing game to work with, rather than reliable numbers and capabilities, is beyond absurd. Wars don’t wait for press releases and Tweets. • US forces are hard targets for enemies. They are a significant deterrent. The presence of 34,500 troops may not sound like a huge number, but it’s a serious problem for any attacking force. • There is no “big stick” in modern European defence. Nuclear capacity is utterly irrelevant in this region. Nobody’s going to be firing nukes over a transgression on the Polish border or a big flare-up in Ukraine, for example. • Hypersonic weapons and automated weapons systems are major game changers. NATO needs to be able to address these threats with a common, clear defence strategy. That’s just not happening on any level, and the withdrawal makes it much worse. There is no reason for the Europeans, or the US military, to be thrilled about this obvious lack of depth of understanding of basic future issues. • Summary The withdrawal of US forces shows a total lack of understanding of defence essentials. Strategically, it’s an absurd move. Tactically, it’s a stupid, high-risk move putting a lot of added strain on forces in the region. The cost motive doesn’t work at all. This move will actually incur costs, not reduce them, for the US military. There’s no apparent indication of where these withdrawn troops will be deployed for example. Wherever they go, they have to be housed, have a role, and be maintained. Most seriously, ironically given the subject, the withdrawal effectively contradicts basic US defence policy. The US has maintained regional presences around the world for a good reason. These presences allow a timely, supported response to threats. Reducing the regional capacity to respond effectively sabotages that basic capability. Trump has a habit of thinking in numbers. “30% of troops” may sound nice. A round number like 25,000 is merely ridiculous. Why 25,000? It makes no military sense whatever except as an incredibly dumb move at a definitively wrong time. Geopolitics does require a certain amount of muscle, particularly in an unstable, hostile world. Trump’s clear hostility to NATO is also a major liability. 