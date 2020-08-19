Op-Ed: There’s so much to lose in the 2020 US election

By By Paul Wallis 44 mins ago in World New York - The United States 2020 election is about a lot more than politics. It’s not about some mindless process of voting for “us” against “them”. It’s about the future of the United States. America’s own identity is at risk. Of course, I couldn’t resist commenting: Allow a foreigner to draw your attention to a much-neglected part of America's whole reason for existence: "We the People of the United States, in Order to form a more perfect Union, establish Justice, insure domestic Tranquility, provide for the common defense, promote the general Welfare, and secure the Blessings of Liberty to ourselves and our Posterity, do ordain and establish this Constitution for the United States of America." This was written in 1787 by people who obviously had a much clearer idea of objective government. You couldn't wish for a more clearly defined outline of what the USA is supposed to be. The Union is polarized. Justice is politicized. Domestic tranquillity is almost unknown. The common defense is compromised by declaring war on yourselves. US election 2020: Biden vs Trump , AFP General welfare is being called Socialism. Blessings of Liberty now apply only to the rich and criminal. Posterity is now anything a few days away in a selective press release or some insane little conspiracy theory. At this point in history, America is failing miserably at even attempting these basic objectives. There could be no greater disloyalty to the principles of the Constitution than to falsify an election on the basis of executive or other privileges. The 2020 election raises one question: Are you still the United States, or a pathetic, futile, mockery of it and its principles? Make up your minds. I stand by those words. America has survived some very tough times. The original 13 colonies had to fight for their existence. The Revolutionary , Civil War, and Indian wars were horrific. The Depression, Prohibition, the influenza epidemic, World War 2, the Vietnam War, 911 and the middle class massacre of assets in 2008 were hideous experiences. Things have got a lot worse, somehow. Generational poverty is now normal for millions of Americans. Crime is now institutionalized and oppressive. The gap between rich and poor is so normal it’s barely a topic of conversation anymore. The COVID-19 pandemic is becoming a true economic and administrative millstone around America’s collective neck. Unemployment is at Depression levels, and not much is being done. During the 2008 crash, I mentioned that America was experiencing something with which it was unfamiliar – Mediocrity. That totally unnecessary American nightmare could have been stopped, but privileged people and corporations allowed it to happen. Very little has been done to address any of the current issues to any degree of actual achievement. Americans supposedly want to ‘drain the swamp” of US politics. That’s not happening at all. The political system is now acting entirely for itself and its benefactors. The Constitution was clear enough about the responsibility of government to “promote the general Welfare, and secure the Blessings of Liberty to ourselves and our Posterity” for anyone. These aren’t even ideological objectives. They’re a reasonable demand for any government. Why is there no mention of these basic principles in 2020? You haven’t progressed past them. Quite the opposite; America has gone backwards into some Stone Age society. Instead of kicking heads, Americans seem to accept empty statements droned out by astonishingly empty minds. America is unique in one way in particular – The nation has always been based on ideas. Most of the 20th century was based on American innovations, marketing, and lifestyle aspirations. The middle class of the 20th century was an idea which generated prosperity. Nobody but the very rich are prospering now. The middle class has been gutted in dollar terms. The poor are in no position to prosper, even in theory. The Constitution refers to the nation as a whole. Another much-ignored extremely important seminal document, the “We hold these truths to be self-evident, that all men are created equal, that they are endowed by their Creator with certain unalienable Rights, that among these are Life, Liberty and the pursuit of Happiness.” Well? How much life, liberty and happiness do you see? How many actual Rights do you have that aren’t compromised by sleazy practices? Why should these things even be issues? That’s what the 2020 election is about, whether anyone likes it or not. Tough times need tough-minded people. Either you tolerate total failure, or you do something about it.America, for all its faults, created and achieved the long-held human aspirations of the modern world. Life, Liberty and the pursuit of Happiness are truly "great" far beyond politics. Anything less, however, is failure.