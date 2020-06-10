By By Paul Wallis 33 mins ago in World Washington - If you search the expression “radical left” in News on your browser, you’ll find that the expression comes entirely from the extreme right. Like McCarthy, (again!) Trump is calling all opposition “left” and using patsies Antifa as the model. The left in the US – A spectacular saga of non-achievement The “left” in the West and the US has a stunning record of non-achievements. Most of the basic improvements in living standards and human rights in the 20th century didn’t come from the left. These things came entirely from the centre. In the post-war US, change came from a broad mix of directions. It came from Truman, Roosevelt, Eisenhower, and Kennedy. These people were hardly your typical gulag guards. It was a middle class thing, and these changes were based on human expectations, not political ideologies. The nearest the left ever came to any sort of real-world relevance in the West was in the workplace. Workers’ rights was a legitimate issue, particularly wages and working conditions. This work, however, was conducted entirely by unions and elected representatives. It was not done by simpering ideologues in tedious cafes or melodramatic underground cells. The "left" and the Vietnam War There was in fact a pseudo-left movement during the Vietnam War, exploited as “useful idiots” by the Comintern. (Communist terminology is full of abusive terms.) It didn’t occur to the Soviets or anyone else that the anti-war protests were actual opinions about the atrocities. Protesters protested the war. They did not call for setting up collective farms on Wall Street or turning Manhattan into a tractor factory. So the Comintern just told everyone what a great job it was doing subverting the West. After the war, the “useful idiots” went back to Western lives, not communism. The pseudo-left and the actual left found themselves irrelevant again. Of course, the communists didn’t notice that the protesters were exercising a Constitutional right not available in their own workers’ paradises. Like most manipulative people, they assumed they were manipulating. The comatose office-schmuck US media didn’t notice, either, hence the stories about the rabid hard-hats and the Silent Majority, which never existed in fact but was as real as the current generation of fictional “patriots” ready to get on social media and troll anything for a small fee. “Left” issues? There’s no such thing and never has been What’s “left” about: • Not wanting to be killed by your local police. • Not wanting to be poisoned by someone’s toxic waste? • Not wanting to go broke because you get sick? • Not wanting to live in poverty? • Not wanting every real issue to get lost in political psychobabble? • Objecting to corporate welfare at the expense of public need? • Expecting elected representatives to do their jobs and be accountable, very unlike Fascism and communism? • Expecting crime to be prevented and punished? • Wanting a decent place to live? • Wanting a decent life? • Wanting to live in a clean, safe world? This is no ideology, and it can’t even be an ideology. It’s common sense. What’s “radical” about it? Who needs Antifa to know that? These are all baseline human issues since the beginning of recorded history. By the way – When are you going to get around to actually doing all these things? Do you have a date? Today would be nice. These also just happen to be the basic issues which created the whole idea of the United States. There’s never been anything wrong with “life, liberty and the pursuit of happiness” or “liberty and justice for all”. The (Incidentally, rest of the world – Nice going on being 250 years behind on all these subjects in your own constitutions. Let’s remember America really did start the ball on all these issues, and it was that long ago.) There is no “left” in America. America doesn’t need an ideology to see the obvious and want to do something about it. America has the protection of the Constitution, a trustworthy document like no other. Now, all it needs is for someone to get off their fossilized butts and achieve what it wants. Ignore the propaganda. Focus on getting things done, and you’ll never need any ideological teddy bear, or half-witted paid stooges claiming to be on your side, left or right. Do you actually need a foreigner like me to remind you of that? America has the protection of the Constitution, a trustworthy document like no other. Now, all it needs is for someone to get off their fossilized butts and achieve what it wants.Ignore the propaganda. Focus on getting things done, and you'll never need any ideological teddy bear, or half-witted paid stooges claiming to be on your side, left or right. Do you actually need a foreigner like me to remind you of that? This opinion article was written by an independent writer. The opinions and views expressed herein are those of the author and are not necessarily intended to reflect those of DigitalJournal.com