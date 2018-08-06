By By Karen Graham 1 hour ago in World Catastrophic heat, wildfires, crop failures and deaths are just a very few of the events going on right now around the world - and climate scientists are warning if we do nothing - it is only going to get worse. Climate Change is no longer a debate. It comes down to a quirk we humans seem to have. We have to see something with our own eyes before we accept what's happening. And global warming has gotten a hell of a lot of converts recently. Smoke rises from a wildfire close to Monchique in the Algarve, southern Portugal, where more than a 1,000 firefighters are battling the blaze CARLOS COSTA, AFP In Norway, motorists have been warned to be careful because reindeer and sheep are seeking relief from the oppressive heat by taking shelter in tunnels. Along with people seeking relief from the heat by swimming in the rivers, reindeer are joining them, trying to cool off. And in the Professor Glenn McGregor, a heatwave expert, has "warned British tourists coming to the Iberian Peninsula of the lethal dangers of overheating, which “can lead to brain damage and worst case death”. The Korean Peninsula is suffering In In North Korea, there are fewer options for cooling off because of power outages that make air conditioning a luxury. North Koreans are resorting to wading into reservoirs and rivers and eating cold buckwheat noodles to cool off. North Korea is also very concerned about climate change, urging its people to “join the struggle” in trying to prevent the drought-like conditions from causing crop losses. As of August 3, 2018, 135 wildfires are burning on 1.6 million acres of private, state, tribal, and federal land. Approximately 6,000 of the USDA Forest Service firefighters are assisting with fighting these fires. U.S. Forest Service Do we need more proof that global warming is real? It is ludicrous to even think of debating climate change. It is really more important that all of us begin taking steps to mitigate what is happening. And we can - if we finally recognize that we are the cause of global warming. On Sunday, President Trump tweeted that the cause of California's wildfires was the state's poor environmental laws. This from a man who has been gutting every environmental law we have. And this is from a man who said California has an abundance of water but won't use it to put out the fires. In reality, Trump is an idiot who has no idea what he is talking about. Our Yeah, there are a lot of twists and turns that have led the majority of people around the world to finally agree that global warming is indeed, real. We are now experiencing what will soon be the new norm and become even worse if we don't do something to mitigate what is happening.It comes down to a quirk we humans seem to have. We have to see something with our own eyes before we accept what's happening. And global warming has gotten a hell of a lot of converts recently. On Monday, EU Humanitarian Aid Commissioner Christos Stylianides said: "We are facing a new reality" regarding climate change. He said the 28-member bloc must "collectively learn from these tragedies" and must become "collectively (be) better prepared and stronger in responding to multiple disasters across the continent."In Norway, motorists have been warned to be careful because reindeer and sheep are seeking relief from the oppressive heat by taking shelter in tunnels. Along with people seeking relief from the heat by swimming in the rivers, reindeer are joining them, trying to cool off.And in the Alster river, a tributary of Hamburg’s River Elbe in Germany, the water is so hot that fish are dying. The number of fish killed is unprecedented, according to the German broadcaster NDR.Professor Glenn McGregor, a heatwave expert, has "warned British tourists coming to the Iberian Peninsula of the lethal dangers of overheating, which “can lead to brain damage and worst case death”.In South Korea , dozens of people, and millions of farm animals – including more than 2 million chickens have succumbed to the heat. Ice blocks have been put out at bus stops, and handheld electric fans and ice vests are a hot item with shoppers.In North Korea, there are fewer options for cooling off because of power outages that make air conditioning a luxury. North Koreans are resorting to wading into reservoirs and rivers and eating cold buckwheat noodles to cool off.North Korea is also very concerned about climate change, urging its people to “join the struggle” in trying to prevent the drought-like conditions from causing crop losses.It is ludicrous to even think of debating climate change. It is really more important that all of us begin taking steps to mitigate what is happening. And we can - if we finally recognize that we are the cause of global warming. On Sunday, President Trump tweeted that the cause of California's wildfires was the state's poor environmental laws.This from a man who has been gutting every environmental law we have. And this is from a man who said California has an abundance of water but won't use it to put out the fires. In reality, Trump is an idiot who has no idea what he is talking about.Our western states are burning and in Canada, from British Columbia to Ontario, the country's forests are on fire. Crops around the world are being lost due to heat and drought and the Arctic is melting. We really can't ignore what is now up close and personal with all of us. This opinion article was written by an independent writer. The opinions and views expressed herein are those of the author and are not necessarily intended to reflect those of DigitalJournal.com More about Climate change, Global warming, heatwaves, Wildfires, Health risk Climate change Global warming heatwaves Wildfires Health risk