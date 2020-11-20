By By Paul Wallis 44 mins ago in World Sydney - The common denominator with all conspiracy theories is that nothing will ever be done about them because they’re invariably fictional. The Great Reset is no exception. It's a perfectly rational approach to global disasters, so it must be a conspiracy. This is a broad-based recovery idea. It’s complex, naturally, which is all you need for a conspiracy. Some of media’s least impressive creatures, notably the unspeakable Tucker Carlson, have used this as a basis for Meh, at best. Conspiracy theories, the obituary Maybe it’s the times, maybe it’s the realities, but conspiracy theories have really gone stale. Badly. So many conspiracies have come and gone. They’ve all come from basically the same place, too. Pizzagate, Gamergate, you name it, they’ve all come from ultra-conservative sources. The symptoms are obvious. • “Elites” are always ethnically based. (So is poverty, but nobody ever mentions that.) • Some reason for anti-Semitism is apparently related to everything that ever happens, particularly the non-existent stuff. (After 5000 years, that’s more than stale; it’s fossilized.) • Easily identifiable people are always included. (Sure they are. If you’re running a conspiracy, you want to be as visible as that, right?) • Anything to do with a conspiracy will “subvert democracy”. (As though it wasn’t already subverted enough in plain sight in the US and elsewhere by things no conspiracy theory ever mentioned. ) • Everything is related to communism, socialism, or fascism. (Like hell. It’s related to money, if anything at all.) • At no point is the actual content or meaning of any phrase like The Great Reset ever mentioned in a conspiracy theory. (Why complicate things with facts?) The conspiracy macro A conspiracy macro goes something like this: • Premise: They (insert names) are going to take over (insert encyclopaedia) and force people to (insert verbs) in the name of (insert ideology/religion/competitors) and things will be awful. • “Facts”: Redacted/selective/fictional anything from anywhere. • Actions: Stir briskly online until a nice rabid froth appears. • Result: Cash in. Ya don’t say, Tootles? Most conspiracy theories have the spontaneity and depth of a bad smell. They come and go, and the memory of the stench remains. Given that not one single word of any conspiracy theory has ever had enough credibility for any kind of action by anyone at all, it’s not a great look. Coming from proven liars, shills, political skanks, and morons doesn’t help that look at all. So much time and media space has been wasted on these things. Any real conspiracy could operate securely in the knowledge that people are chasing red dots. That’s the problem. The world is in deep, real, trouble. Things are bad and looking like they’ll get a lot worse, and soon. Humanity is currently living on a pole-to-pole diseased and extremely contaminated sewer. People are Put it another way – What’s NOT happening doesn’t matter. Clear enough? Nobody needs non-existent non-issues. POSTSCRIPT: I must apologize for leaving out the 250,000 words of solid scatology on the subject of dead-brained conspiracies that should have gone with this article, but after all - I can do that later. The Great Reset is a phrase from the World Economic Forum based on a global approach to economic recovery after the pandemic. The expression was first used in June 2020, so it’s taken the conspiracy nuts a while to find a conspiracy to go with it.This is a broad-based recovery idea. It’s complex, naturally, which is all you need for a conspiracy. 