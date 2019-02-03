The current flood has the local paper, the Townsville Bulletin, To add some interest to this event, ABC Australia has published The big miracle is that nobody has apparently been killed. Up in this part of the country, people go bush and can be hard to find, so that’s not 100% certain, but given the sheer size of these floods, it’s still very good news. If you like a few types of weather per hour, the Top End at this time of year is the place to go. The monster floods , sponsored by the Ross River and Cloncurry River, have created a sort of roving sea of water as the rivers overflow. This is cyclone country, but these big floods are even more dangerous, with or without cyclones, in many ways.The current flood has the local paper, the Townsville Bulletin, in full bush emergency mode , publishing information ASAP to keep locals informed. The big news at the moment is that the Ross River floodgates have had to be opened, releasing even more water. According to this news, the dam is releasing 1900 cubic metres of water per second. That’s one big time bath for the region downstream.To add some interest to this event, some crocs have been washed in to town . These are freshwater crocs, fortunately, up to about 3m (9 feet) sometimes nippy, not quite as much so as their gigantic and less sociable saltwater cousins, but of course the big crocs don’t mind a party, either, so there’s a level of applied fascination in these reports.ABC Australia has published some incredible pictures featuring vast flooding, Top Enders having fun, (the mad but likeable bastards seem the thrive on these truly major cataclysms) and more.The big miracle is that nobody has apparently been killed. Up in this part of the country, people go bush and can be hard to find, so that’s not 100% certain, but given the sheer size of these floods, it’s still very good news.

