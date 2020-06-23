Op-Ed: The big money is talking — Investors warn Brazil about Amazon

Email
article imageOp-Ed: The big money is talking — Investors warn Brazil about Amazon

Listen | Print
By Paul Wallis     1 hour ago in World
When multi-trillion investment funds make a statement, you need to listen. A new statement from European fund managers has warned Brazil about the destruction of the Amazon in no uncertain terms.
The investment warning comes as Brazil staggers from the coronavirus big hits. Deforestation has been a sort of icon of development in Brazil, despite the endless criticisms regarding the likely outcome of massive land clearance from ecologists and scientists.
Historically, Brazil hasn’t been listening at all. The current and previous governments have been nailed to the destructive land clearance for generations. The theory is that land clearance opens up space for commercial development, therefore boosting the Brazilian economy.
Whether that theory works in practice is debatable at best. The very export-oriented Brazilian economy is based on primary products, (soy) manufactured goods, and oil to a large extent.
The Brazilian domestic economy is a very different measure of success or failure. The country now has roughly double the population (211 million) it had in the 1970s when Amazon clearance first started. 55 million of those people are classed as living in poverty.
Where the money goes, of course, is the defining issue. Big populations need big investment to be sustainable economically. Foreign investment does matter, a lot, to Brazil.
Brazil accounted for more than a third of the loss
China to the rescue, maybe? Maybe not.
One of the big issues for Brazil, which has a very chequered history with foreign investment, is China. China is outside the global investment framework. It can and does fund Brazilian development. It also buys Brazilian products, like soy, feed, and beef. China is basically supporting Brazil’s Amazon ventures and driving demand.
Under normal circumstances, that link with China would be Brazil’s safe bet. Brazil could ignore foreign investors. However, due to the likely global recession coming in the next few months, that may not be the case.
If the global economy contracts, China’s economy, which is now inescapably grafted on to the world trade environment, will also contract. It’s highly unlikely China would ever renege on food imports, but expansion would also be unlikely. Funding for Brazilian development could dry up overnight. Non-food exports could also be affected.
For a country with a sizeable foreign debt, millions of poor, and a need for capital to maintain the domestic economy, that’s a grim scenario. Main Street Brazil is vulnerable.
There’s another scenario with China which may also impact Brazil. China’s tendency to dictate terms of trade with other countries could be an issue. Profit margins, tariffs, and similar issues may or may not arise. Brazil is a high turnover, cashflow-intensive economy. The money spreads wide, thicker at the top, and much thinner at the bottom. If anything goes off the rails with Chinese trade, it could take a lot of other things with it.
So the only alternative to China would be foreign investment, with a lot of new caveats from those investors. Brazil’s credit rating and the price of money on forex markets could also be affected. With or without Chinese support, Brazil is sailing into uncertain times.
The Amazon may ultimately be saved by capital dysfunction, rather than high ideals. The South American jungles have reclaimed whole civilizations in the past. The new money will equate to no deforestation. It really is that simple.
The huge irony of the Amazon
Most of the Amazon isn’t so much unexplored as un-researched. There are more than likely many commercial products that could be developed straight off the trees, almost literally. It’s anyone’s guess what sort of values in intellectual property alone might be found. Some patents are worth more than some countries, and the Amazon is a treasure house of unknown biology, materials, and more.
Many of South America’s natural products are also highly renewable, requiring relatively low maintenance. A much longer-term, objective economic approach can only be better than slash and burn. The Amazon is a self-regenerating resource powerhouse. Better to leave it alone and see what can be achieved with its natural resources than to lose it forever.
This opinion article was written by an independent writer. The opinions and views expressed herein are those of the author and are not necessarily intended to reflect those of DigitalJournal.com
