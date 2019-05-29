By By Ken Hanly 1 hour ago in World A Swedish court has scheduled a hearing for Julian Assange on June 3 related to an investigation in Sweden on rape allegations. He is wanted for questioning and the court hopes he will be extradited to Sweden. Assange reported to be quite ill The hearing is in Sweden at the Uppsala district court. No one from the court had any comment on the issue to Reuters nor did the Prosecutor's office. Sweden just reopened the rape investigation in early May. It was begun in 2010 but dropped two years ago after Assange took refuge in the Ecuadorian embassy in the UK. Assange feared that if he were extradited to Sweden this was an excuse to have him further extradited to the US. There are no charges against Assange, he is wanted for questioning about rape allegations. Assange spent seven years in the embassy but after a change in government Ecuador allowed UK police to enter the embassy and arrest Assange. The hearing would be a first step in having Assange extradited from the UK if a court order is issued. However, Assange is serving a 50 week sentence in jail in the UK for skipping bail. Assange would not be at the hearing but presumably his lawyer would be there representing him. However, if Assange cannot speak normally because of his health his lawyer can hardly prepare himself adequately. No doubt, Assange was assumed to be able to participate through some hookup from the prison though not present at the court. Few news outlets are covering the issue Most of those few outlets emphasize the fact that the court rejected any delay and if they cover the issue of Assange's health it is as an aside. A recent article by Assange has been transferred to the hospital wing of Belmarsh prison This issue is not covered in English-language media but was covered in a Swedish newspaper that is in the same district that Assange is to call in for his hearing. The coverage was also based on a press statement Samuelson said in a letter to the court that he had visited Assange in the hospital wing of his prison. He said that Assange's health was such that he could not hold a normal conversation. No news media appears to be interested in finding out any further details about Assange's health although what Samuelson says should surely be alarming. Assange's health had already been failing when he was in the Ecuadorean embassy. Doctors who visited him in January of 2018 said he badly needed care but could not get it. However it seems that if that does not work plan B is to have him extradited to the US to face 18 charges and a jail term if found guilty on all charges of up to 170 years. Death now or in jail. That is US justice for a whistle blower who revealed many of the US dirty deeds which include shooting a Reuter's journalist and his driver from a helicopter in Iraq as shown on the appended video. Per Samuelson Assange's Swedish lawyer claimed to the press: “Assange’s health situation on Friday was such that it was not possible to conduct a normal conversation with him.” Samuelson added: “One of the reasons is that Assange’s health situation on Friday was such that it was not possible to conduct a normal conversation with him. I meant that it should be postponed until I had time to meet again and go through the issues in peace and quiet. I suggested no specific date and meant it should be postponed until everything was ready, but the district court has now decided that this won’t happen.”The hearing is in Sweden at the Uppsala district court. No one from the court had any comment on the issue to Reuters nor did the Prosecutor's office. Sweden just reopened the rape investigation in early May. It was begun in 2010 but dropped two years ago after Assange took refuge in the Ecuadorian embassy in the UK. Assange feared that if he were extradited to Sweden this was an excuse to have him further extradited to the US. There are no charges against Assange, he is wanted for questioning about rape allegations.Assange spent seven years in the embassy but after a change in government Ecuador allowed UK police to enter the embassy and arrest Assange. The hearing would be a first step in having Assange extradited from the UK if a court order is issued. However, Assange is serving a 50 week sentence in jail in the UK for skipping bail. Assange would not be at the hearing but presumably his lawyer would be there representing him. However, if Assange cannot speak normally because of his health his lawyer can hardly prepare himself adequately. No doubt, Assange was assumed to be able to participate through some hookup from the prison though not present at the court.Most of those few outlets emphasize the fact that the court rejected any delay and if they cover the issue of Assange's health it is as an aside. A recent article by Caitlin Johnstone notes: "As of this writing I’ve been able to find very few news outlets reporting on this at all, the most mainstream being a Reuters article with the very tame headline “Swedish court rejects delay of Assange hearing over ill-health: lawyer”. The Sydney Morning Herald also covered the story without even mentioning illness in headline, instead going with “Swedish court rejects effort to delay Assange hearing”. The much smaller alternative media outlet World Socialist Website has been the only outlet I’ve found so far which reports on Samuelson’s statement in anything resembling its proper scale, publishing a good article titled “Despite Assange’s ill-health, Swedish court rejects delay to hearing” a few hours ago." While one would think that the issue of Assange's ill health would be emphasized this happens only in the smaller alternative outlet the World Socialist Website which likely lacks the huge mass market that major news outlets have.This issue is not covered in English-language media but was covered in a Swedish newspaper that is in the same district that Assange is to call in for his hearing. The coverage was also based on a press statement by Samuelson in which he said (translated from the Swedish): “Wikileaks founder Julian Assange’s Swedish lawyer wants the arrest hearing on Monday in Uppsala to be postponed. According to the lawyer, who has now visited his client in British prison, Assange is admitted to the medical department and was unable to make a call."Samuelson said in a letter to the court that he had visited Assange in the hospital wing of his prison. He said that Assange's health was such that he could not hold a normal conversation. No news media appears to be interested in finding out any further details about Assange's health although what Samuelson says should surely be alarming.Assange's health had already been failing when he was in the Ecuadorean embassy. Doctors who visited him in January of 2018 said he badly needed care but could not get it. Johnstone concludes that given their actions authorities are in effect causing what could be called the slow assassination of Assange: "We have been watching the slow-motion assassination of Julian Assange. They have been choking him to death by tactical psyops, siege tactics, and wilful neglect as surely as if they placed a noose tied around his neck, not just in Belmarsh Prison but in the embassy as well. "However it seems that if that does not work plan B is to have him extradited to the US to face 18 charges and a jail term if found guilty on all charges of up to 170 years. Death now or in jail. That is US justice for a whistle blower who revealed many of the US dirty deeds which include shooting a Reuter's journalist and his driver from a helicopter in Iraq as shown on the appended video. This opinion article was written by an independent writer. The opinions and views expressed herein are those of the author and are not necessarily intended to reflect those of DigitalJournal.com More about Per Samuelson, Julian Assange, Wikileaks More news from Per Samuelson Julian Assange Wikileaks