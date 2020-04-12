What would be the effect of reopening? Well, gosh…: • Massive increase in the infection rate. • Many more deaths. • Much longer economic recovery. • Many more hospitalizations, putting incredible pressure on the health system which is a shambles anyway. • A painfully negative contrast with China, which is slowly reopening after four months, not four weeks. Put this in perspective in terms of mere rational thought: Australia has a The tougher the lockdown, the sooner this pandemic ends. It’s that simple. Reopening is the exact opposite of a lockdown. It’s way too soon to even be talking about it, let alone doing it. America is getting four times the total number of infections we’ve had every single day. Does that sound like a healthy situation? America, your judgment on many things is debatable, but this isn’t. Reopening would be pure, utterly irresponsible, incompetent, stupidity. It’ll be a very expensive mistake. Don’t do it. You won’t get any sympathy for spreading this virus, either. The “let’s reopen” debate is about as pig-ignorant as it gets. Reopening is out of the question. America is the most infected place on Earth right now. The numbers couldn’t be clearer for the US infections and death rate. Over half a million people are infected. Over 20,000 are dead. Infection rates are steady at about 25,000 a day.What would be the effect of reopening? Well, gosh…:• Massive increase in the infection rate.• Many more deaths.• Much longer economic recovery.• Many more hospitalizations, putting incredible pressure on the health system which is a shambles anyway.• A painfully negative contrast with China, which is slowly reopening after four months, not four weeks.Put this in perspective in terms of mere rational thought:Australia has a total of about 6,000 cases . We have 60 dead. We have a better ratio of recoveries than most, for which we’re not even getting noticed, let alone getting any credit. Our reports indicate we’re getting fewer infections. We’re still not at all sure about reopening.The tougher the lockdown, the sooner this pandemic ends. It’s that simple. Reopening is the exact opposite of a lockdown. It’s way too soon to even be talking about it, let alone doing it.America is getting four times the total number of infections we’ve had every single day. Does that sound like a healthy situation?America, your judgment on many things is debatable, but this isn’t. Reopening would be pure, utterly irresponsible, incompetent, stupidity. It’ll be a very expensive mistake. Don’t do it. You won’t get any sympathy for spreading this virus, either.

