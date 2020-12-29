Op-Ed: Politics vs COVID: The incompetent vs the deadly; payback time

By By Paul Wallis 1 hour ago in World Sydney - The abysmal failure of so many major nations to manage the pandemic reflects very poorly, and very accurately, on the state of global leadership. Politics has become the only discussed subject, at the expense of thousands of lives. The main reason for the inaction is politics. Ridiculous things like “the Plandemic”, the “scamdemic” and other criminal falsifications are worse than absurd – They’re actively killing people. What, you actually think all these trillions are being spent to promote some tedious cliché of power politics? How stupid are you, and have you been patented yet? The US and UK and their senile regressive geniuses are largely responsible for this utter shambles. The terminally gutless, arguably beyond insane, US campaign to “liberate” people from lockdown almost definitely exposed far more people to the virus. The US has failed utterly to stop the spread, largely for political reasons. Covid-19: Total deaths vs deaths per million John SAEKI, AFP Check out the politics in practice: • In the United States: The Holy Tax Cuts were passed. Nothing much was done about the pandemic or anything else, except office boy-level rollbacks of health, environmental, and standards regulations. • In the United Kingdom: Brexit, the all-round economic disaster, passed at the expense of all else. The nation is now heading for a cliff in two days as a result of a year of blatant self-serving politics, while the pandemic raged on for months effectively unchecked. The real disease is politics The main reason for this utter disaster is that politicians aren’t accountable for anything. They can destroy countries without any repercussions. Given the generally spineless nature of political “celebrities”, it's no surprise they do. The US and UK are the prime examples. Both nations are called “united”. They’ve rarely if ever been less united in their histories thanks to all this conspicuous “patriotism”. The UK may actually disintegrate as a nation. Meanwhile, back at the pandemic: According to Johns Hopkins (Also note the political campaign to discredit Johns Hopkins, typical McCarthyism. The situation is what we say it is, not what it might otherwise be. Drivel. Only the truly ignorant believe anything without checking information for accuracy.) The hypocrisy of politics is its greatest asset and greatest weakness. It fascinates me that so many people can whine and wail about the poor taxpayer and say and do nothing about the siphoning of billions of taxpayer money into private pockets. The pandemic has been a bonanza for UK conservatives, giving public contracts for failed PPE, (personal protective equipment) for example. No wonder they don’t like science or experts – Nor should they, because there's a price to pay The hatred of science and expertise is pretty easy to understand. Anyone who knows anything about epidemiology, health, or anything to do with the pandemic has been vilified specifically because they know what they’re talking about. As a matter of fact: • The expertise can find the corruption and incompetence quite easily. Apparently the escaped Mensa Society called Western politics has forgotten that all their misdeeds and failures are fully documented. • There’s an audit trail the size of the Northern Hemisphere on all those contracts. Things like failure to deliver, breaches of contract, failure to properly administer contracts will be easy to see. • Fraud is a criminal offense, and most of those sweetheart deals were pure fraud. Again, fully documented. • “Official” disinformation, and there was a lot of it, should be classed retrospectively as a criminal offense. This information contradicted known pathologies and known risks throughout the pandemic. • The roles of senior politicians can also be easily documented (it’s all public record) and if necessary penalties imposed regarding their post-office privileges and perks. (Why these guys didn’t do the usual thing of shutting up and blaming the experts is debatable. Most politicians don’t get involved in such technical matters if they can help it. ) Politics must get the hell out of global health and stay out. This pandemic isn’t over yet. A fourth wave could well happen. This utter catastrophe was created by stupidity, and made worse by an almost incomprehensible level of deliberate actions putting the public at risk. A barrage of class actions, like health workers put at risk, etc. could help. The “political elites”, aka “skank rabbles” must be held personally accountable. They’re obviously unfit for office, and they are responsible for this global train wreck. Public safety should be a no-go zone for such idiots and their very small, obsessive minds. The recent admission of the Russian government that deaths from the pandemic were 3 times the official figures is a case in point. The “prestige” of this fake figure is symptomatic of the dismal actual state of affairs. The pandemic is out of control. The vaccines haven’t yet proven they can stop its spread, or that they can do so permanently. (Chances are they can, but nothing’s yet happened.) If anything, the consensus is that deaths are underreported, not overreported or misrepresented. Above average death rates seem to confirm that view The main reason for the inaction is politics. Ridiculous things like “the Plandemic”, the “scamdemic” and other criminal falsifications are worse than absurd – They’re actively killing people. What, you actually think all these trillions are being spent to promote some tedious cliché of power politics? This utter catastrophe was created by stupidity, and made worse by an almost incomprehensible level of deliberate actions putting the public at risk. A barrage of class actions, like health workers put at risk, etc. could help.The "political elites", aka "skank rabbles" must be held personally accountable. They're obviously unfit for office, and they are responsible for this global train wreck. Public safety should be a no-go zone for such idiots and their very small, obsessive minds. This opinion article was written by an independent writer. The opinions and views expressed herein are those of the author and are not necessarily intended to reflect those of DigitalJournal.com