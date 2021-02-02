By By Paul Wallis 1 hour ago in World Koblenz - In the abyss of the obscene, dismal “post-truth” era, the defining moment of human imbecility, a new study has found something interesting. Personal experience is actually more credible than facts. The findings aren’t exactly pleasant reading, for many reasons: • Facts alone don’t generate mutual respect. • Moral beliefs supported by personal experience are more credible. • Experience enhances the appearance of rationality. • Subjective experience is less doubted than objective facts. Let’s leave out the sheer naivete of simply believing what someone says is a personal experience for now. The mechanics of this response to facts and claimed experience are interesting: • A fact can be ignored. • Morality can be for the sake of convenience. • Experience can be rationalized. • A statement which may or may not be verifiable is more believed than facts which can be checked. Verdict – Stupidity on a massive scale. Why is any amount of information produced out of thin air, or more commonly hot air, believable without verification? Why should it be believed? Correlative facts have to be used to corroborate. Of course, it can’t be that simple in practice. Just because someone says they had an experience is hardly definitive proof of anything. Morality is something you inflict on other people. Any experience can be tacked on to any rationale like a tail on a donkey, with about that much intellectual effort. But to believe things on face value, just because someone says so…? No wonder no noun, verb or adjective in America is safe anymore. The The pity of it is that personal experience is so valuable, but in these days of calling everything fake, people take advantage of that value. Any fool can be a self-proclaimed martyr to something. Lying is too much part of life these days, and people have been making outrageously and obviously false statements with impunity, even with applause from the less sentient. Maybe it’s a career move – You can get a job on FOX, perhaps. The fact is that lying is tolerated, for no obvious reason, based on political positions. Then you can convince people of something: • You can claim to be a person rejected by aliens, and thus prove the existence of aliens. • You can say your life was saved by a busload of politicians, thus proving the value of politics. • You can say nuclear weapons have never done you any harm, so you have nothing against them. • You can call yourself patriots and accuse anyone of anything, and say it’s your personal experience as patriots that led you to do so. • You can say pollution is good for you, because look at all the people who aren’t dead yet, and try to get money from the Koch people. You’d also have to be more than a bit of a moron to believe that people necessarily believe anything at all. Lincoln was right, more so than perhaps he realized. You really DON’T fool all of the people, all the time. Sometimes you don’t fool ‘em any of the time. Let’s give human beings, and even Americans, credit for being a bit more practical than that, much of the time. Belief is a much-misused and misunderstood word. Real belief is information you really do trust; something you’re prepared to act upon as reliable information. Just because someone yells at you what you’re supposed to believe is quite likely to have the opposite effect, in fact. The study cites an important point – The social aspect of lying and trying to convince other people of anything. This isn’t easy. If you are really trying to convince someone of a specific thing, you have to work on it. For example: • I don’t know what to think of this study, or whether to believe it. • I don’t want to believe it’s that easy to create a convincing, or even persuasive, fact around a possibly/probably fictional experience. • I do believe the study is worthwhile, but should be backed up by a study of the degree of resistance to accepting this method of convincing. If someone can make sense out of this absurd global tolerance of lies, I’ll be interested to see how. I’ll be more interested to see why. What must have been a tortuous study by the German University of Koblenz-Landau focusing on the desert of political polarization in the United States found that personal experience, particularly related to harm, was convincing. (You will need to read this study to get the full picture. I’m focusing on the disturbing bits of the findings.)The findings aren’t exactly pleasant reading, for many reasons:• Facts alone don’t generate mutual respect.• Moral beliefs supported by personal experience are more credible.• Experience enhances the appearance of rationality.• Subjective experience is less doubted than objective facts.Let’s leave out the sheer naivete of simply believing what someone says is a personal experience for now. The mechanics of this response to facts and claimed experience are interesting:• A fact can be ignored.• Morality can be for the sake of convenience.• Experience can be rationalized.• A statement which may or may not be verifiable is more believed than facts which can be checked.Verdict – Stupidity on a massive scale. Why is any amount of information produced out of thin air, or more commonly hot air, believable without verification? Why should it be believed? Correlative facts have to be used to corroborate.Of course, it can’t be that simple in practice. Just because someone says they had an experience is hardly definitive proof of anything. Morality is something you inflict on other people. Any experience can be tacked on to any rationale like a tail on a donkey, with about that much intellectual effort.But to believe things on face value, just because someone says so…? No wonder no noun, verb or adjective in America is safe anymore. The data for these very unappetising findings is right there to see and try and believe.The pity of it is that personal experience is so valuable, but in these days of calling everything fake, people take advantage of that value. Any fool can be a self-proclaimed martyr to something.Lying is too much part of life these days, and people have been making outrageously and obviously false statements with impunity, even with applause from the less sentient.Maybe it’s a career move – You can get a job on FOX, perhaps. The fact is that lying is tolerated, for no obvious reason, based on political positions. Then you can convince people of something:• You can claim to be a person rejected by aliens, and thus prove the existence of aliens.• You can say your life was saved by a busload of politicians, thus proving the value of politics.• You can say nuclear weapons have never done you any harm, so you have nothing against them.• You can call yourself patriots and accuse anyone of anything, and say it’s your personal experience as patriots that led you to do so.• You can say pollution is good for you, because look at all the people who aren’t dead yet, and try to get money from the Koch people.You’d also have to be more than a bit of a moron to believe that people necessarily believe anything at all. Lincoln was right, more so than perhaps he realized. You really DON’T fool all of the people, all the time. Sometimes you don’t fool ‘em any of the time.Let’s give human beings, and even Americans, credit for being a bit more practical than that, much of the time. Belief is a much-misused and misunderstood word. Real belief is information you really do trust; something you’re prepared to act upon as reliable information. Just because someone yells at you what you’re supposed to believe is quite likely to have the opposite effect, in fact.The study cites an important point – The social aspect of lying and trying to convince other people of anything. This isn’t easy. If you are really trying to convince someone of a specific thing, you have to work on it.For example:• I don’t know what to think of this study, or whether to believe it.• I don’t want to believe it’s that easy to create a convincing, or even persuasive, fact around a possibly/probably fictional experience.• I do believe the study is worthwhile, but should be backed up by a study of the degree of resistance to accepting this method of convincing.If someone can make sense out of this absurd global tolerance of lies, I’ll be interested to see how. I’ll be more interested to see why. This opinion article was written by an independent writer. The opinions and views expressed herein are those of the author and are not necessarily intended to reflect those of DigitalJournal.com More about University of KoblenzLandau, study of convincing personal stories vs facts, polarizing lies More news from University of Koblen... study of convincing ... polarizing lies