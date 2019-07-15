Op-Ed: Only 5.7 % of Americans think Israel top meddler in US elections

By By Ken Hanly 1 hour ago in Politics Mainstream news coverage of foreign government's influence on US elections has been quite extensive since allegations first came to light about Russian interference in the 2016 presidential race. Poll on the top meddler in US elections Not surprisingly given all the media coverage of alleged Russian intervention Israel meddling in US elections This February, the New Yorker reported on how the Israeli private intelligence company Psy-Group pitched clandestine services to boost the 2016 Trump campaign plus other campaigns. As reported in a Noam Chomsky Russia versus Israeli meddling Well known activist Noam Chomsky said that media fascination with Russian interference was a joke compared to the influence Israel has on US politics. In an interview with Democracy Now The Israeli lobbying is part of what could be called following Chomsky "manufacturing consent" for pro-Israel policies. The mainstream media is mostly positive about Israel and it is always emphasized that Israel is a firm ally of the US. Most US politicians are pro-Israel as is President Trump. Why some Americans may see Israel as meddling Given the lack of hardly any critical coverage of Israeli influence in US elections why are even 5.7 percent of Americans of the opinion that Israel is the biggest meddler in US elections? It may be that more Americans are becoming aware of the influence of the American Israel Public Affairs Committee (AIPAC). AIPAC does not register as a foreign lobby group because it claims that it is only trying to strengthen US Israel relations but is not lobbying directly for the government of Israel AIPAC has never welcomed public attention with good reason as a A recent poll shows that almost half of Americans see no difference between the kind of lobbying AIPAC does in the name of promoting Israel's relationship with the US and direct lobbying on behalf of the Israeli government. There is considerable interest in AIPAC according to search charts. This may lead to more Americans thinking that US is a significant meddler in US politics. State legislation against BDS supporters Another reminder of Israeli influence in US politics is the number of US states that have attempted to ban contracts with those supporting the BDS movement. The Texas is one state that has passed anti-BDS laws that prohibits government contractors from supporting BDS. A federal District Pitman added that the purpose behind the US Bill of Rights and the First Amendment was to protect unpopular individuals from retaliation, and their ideas from being suppressed by an intolerant society. It is astonishing that so many states can pass such repressive legislation at the behest of another country. Imagine the outcry if there were such legislation against boycotts of Russia or China! Yet there is no visible public outcry and the issue is virtually off the radar of mainstream media. Not surprisingly given all the media coverage of alleged Russian intervention a recent poll shows a 60 percent majority of Americans think Russia is the top meddler in US elections. Russia is followed by China at 16.4 percent and the UK at 7.1 percent. 5.7 percent think Israel is the biggest meddler in US politics.This February, the New Yorker reported on how the Israeli private intelligence company Psy-Group pitched clandestine services to boost the 2016 Trump campaign plus other campaigns. As reported in a February article this year: " Psy-Group, a defunct private intelligence agency staffed with former Israeli spies, attempted to influence at least one local US election and other domestic affairs, according to a report from The New Yorker's Adam Entous and Ronan Farrow. The company even courted President Donald Trump's 2016 campaign..." The group also tried to sway a municipal election in California. There was almost no follow-up to the New York Times story.Well known activist Noam Chomsky said that media fascination with Russian interference was a joke compared to the influence Israel has on US politics. In an interview with Democracy Now Chomsky said: "First of all, if you're interested in foreign interference in our elections, whatever the Russians may have done barely weighs in the balance as compared with what another state does, openly, brazenly, and with enormous support. Israeli intervention in U.S. elections vastly overwhelms anything the Russians may have done. Netanyahu goes directly to Congress without even informing the president, and speaks to Congress with overwhelming applause, to try to undermine the president's policies. Did Putin come to give an address to the joint sessions of Congress, trying to call on them to reverse U.S. policy, without even informing the president?.. And that's just a tiny bit of this overwhelming interest. "The Israeli lobbying is part of what could be called following Chomsky "manufacturing consent" for pro-Israel policies. The mainstream media is mostly positive about Israel and it is always emphasized that Israel is a firm ally of the US. Most US politicians are pro-Israel as is President Trump.Given the lack of hardly any critical coverage of Israeli influence in US elections why are even 5.7 percent of Americans of the opinion that Israel is the biggest meddler in US elections? It may be that more Americans are becoming aware of the influence of the American Israel Public Affairs Committee (AIPAC). AIPAC does not register as a foreign lobby group because it claims that it is only trying to strengthen US Israel relations but is not lobbying directly for the government of IsraelAIPAC has never welcomed public attention with good reason as a recent article points out: " As former president and chairman of the Board Robert Asher put it back in 1988, "We prefer to stay out of the public eye. We don’t want AIPAC to become the issue." AIPAC has many reasons to want to stay out of the limelight. Among them are its founder’s longstanding ties to and employment by the Israeli government and his startup funding from Israel, the 1962 Kennedy administration umbrella order that AIPAC register as the foreign agent of Israel under the Foreign Agents Registration Act and three separate espionage-related inquiries into the group.AIPAC never complied with the 1962 order. AIPAC supporters argue it should not have to comply with the Foreign Agents Registration Act because AIPAC does not lobby for the Israeli government, but rather works to "strengthen, protect and promote the U.S.-Israel relationship." This "AIPAC exemption" claim appears as dubious as claims that AIPAC’s congressmember trips to Israel through an affiliated shell organization are "educational trips" rather than "lobbying junkets." According to another poll, a large number of Americans would appear to perceive AIPAC as a cat’s paw of the Israeli government and don’t appear to believe the "AIPAC exemption.""A recent poll shows that almost half of Americans see no difference between the kind of lobbying AIPAC does in the name of promoting Israel's relationship with the US and direct lobbying on behalf of the Israeli government. There is considerable interest in AIPAC according to search charts. This may lead to more Americans thinking that US is a significant meddler in US politics.Another reminder of Israeli influence in US politics is the number of US states that have attempted to ban contracts with those supporting the BDS movement. The BDS movement is described as follows: "The Boycott, Divestment and Sanctions movement (also known as BDS) is a Palestinian-led[1][2][3] campaign promoting various forms of boycott against Israel until it meets what the campaign describes as Israel's obligations under international law,[4] defined as withdrawal from the occupied territories, removal of the separation barrier in the West Bank, full equality for Arab-Palestinian citizens of Israel, and "respecting, protecting, and promoting the rights of Palestinian refugees to return to their homes and properties".[4] The campaign is organized and coordinated by the Palestinian BDS National Committee.[5]" An article in April of this year shows the seriousness of the issue: "Many United States states are using anti-boycott laws and executive orders to punish companies that refuse to do business with illegal Israeli settlements in the West Bank, Human Rights Watch said today. More than 250 million Americans, some 78 percent of the population, live in states with anti-boycott laws or policies. Twenty-seven states have adopted laws or policies that penalize businesses, organizations, or individuals that engage in or call for boycotts against Israel. The laws or policies in 17 of those states explicitly target not only companies that refuse to do business in or with Israel, but also those that refuse to do business in Israeli settlements. Some states whose laws do not explicitly apply to settlements have also penalized companies that cut settlement ties."Texas is one state that has passed anti-BDS laws that prohibits government contractors from supporting BDS. A federal District Judge Robert Pitman declared the bill unconstitutional saying: “At the heart of the First Amendment lies the principle that each person should decide for him or herself the ideas and beliefs deserving of expression, consideration and adherence. Our political system and cultural life rest upon this ideal."Pitman added that the purpose behind the US Bill of Rights and the First Amendment was to protect unpopular individuals from retaliation, and their ideas from being suppressed by an intolerant society.It is astonishing that so many states can pass such repressive legislation at the behest of another country. Imagine the outcry if there were such legislation against boycotts of Russia or China! Yet there is no visible public outcry and the issue is virtually off the radar of mainstream media. This opinion article was written by an independent writer. The opinions and views expressed herein are those of the author and are not necessarily intended to reflect those of DigitalJournal.com More about US public opinion, Isreali influence on US politics, AIPAC More news from US public opinion Isreali influence on... AIPAC