By By Paul Wallis 41 mins ago in World Sydney - Oak Ridge National Lab is famous for a lot of things historically. It may now have tipped the scales on clarifying how COVID-19 operates. The problem is that this virus has way too many tricks up its antigens. The basics 1. COVID-19 uses ACE2 receptors to enter the body. Most of these receptors are in the nasal cavities, but there are more elsewhere. 2. The virus then manipulates the body to “upregulate” other ACE2 receptors in the lungs, creating more receptive areas for itself. 3. Compromising the ACE2 receptors creates chaos. The ACE2 receptors also regulate a substance called bradykinin, which regulates blood pressure. It also makes blood vessels permeable, therefore “leaky”. The result is inevitable; a massive circulatory system dysfunction syndrome, potentially lethal. READ THE ARTICLE TO GET THE FULL PICTURE. There's enough disinformation rattling around without ignoramus-level speculation. This is the real deal, hard information about the virus. This virus has hit the jackpot in a way of causing systemic failure. That is of itself very serious, let alone in the context of a major global pandemic. This is not the flu, or anything remotely like it. It’s potentially far worse. COVID-19 is one of a whole class of serial offenders. The “common cold” is caused by one of its relatives. SARS is another relation. Coronaviruses in general are nasty things. This is where the Op-Ed part kicks in: In coronaviruses we have COVID-19 may or may not become more infectious or more lethal. Whether it does or doesn’t, these pathologies are very high maintenance for care and in some cases after care for severely debilitated patients. There is currently no way of knowing how future strains will evolve. (It’d be nice if there was. Projecting possible mutations may give us a jump on how this thing can evolve and some predictive capacity. This is very tough science, but it may need to be done. How do you predict what a mutation will do across a whole genome?) In a scenario where the virus becomes more infectious, or infections become endemic and continuous year-round, it’s quite possible that an ongoing cycle of infection will either kill or debilitate many more people. 2020 could be a comparative picnic relative to a large-scale spread over a few years. This scenario could crash global public health progressively over a period of years. Just look what it’s done in less than a year, worldwide. The lockdowns could become part of life, trying to minimize the spread. The resulting possible decades of economic chaos hardly needs explaining. The old economic and business models simply can’t work in this environment. A normal lifestyle would be totally dependent on effective countermeasures. You may need public areas with (Why isn’t this approach being more rapidly explored, by the way? Stopping physical transmission should include some sort of “area weapon” against the virus.) No basis for optimism until management is done properly Given the sheer irresponsibility of some governments which have allowed their countries to become a reservoir of COVID-19, practical measures need to be in place, ASAP. It’s too hard to believe the people who allowed the spread can manage the future course of the pandemic. Oak Ridge has provided a map of the viral infection process. The need now is to get the lead out and get working on all options for proper management. Cure, prediction, local management, the entire How To manual needs to be written, fast, and put into practice. It’s either that, or this is going to be a very long, very difficult century. The research is pretty complex, and clearly laid out on Elemental Medium.com. Please read this article, because “selective interpretation” of the Oak Ridge findings would be nothing less than obscene. The facts are pretty grim, showing how this virus becomes so dangerous.The basics1. 