Washington - The United States needs to reopen. Everyone knows that. Reopening and making a very bad situation much worse is the major risk. So far 84,119 Americans have died to make this point clear. Far less impressive is Another scientist, immunologist Dr. Rick Bright, incurred the wrath of the right-wing media for calling for a coordinated national strategy and national testing strategy. In other words, doing what competent countries around the world put in place ASAP months ago, and the US has failed so utterly and dismally to achieve. The economics of reopening Reopening America will restart revenue, incomes, etc. Even if there are no problems, the pandemic has already cost America a lot of money. Rebooting the revenue to get spending back on track will take time. The country needs to reopen desperately, to minimize the train wreck. That said – If a resurgence of the virus occurs, reopening is academic. More people will get sick and be out of the workforce. In effect, the virus will shut down businesses, whether there’s a lockdown or not. A second lockdown, if necessary, would be a massive hit to businesses already worried about risk. The economy would definitely lurch into shutdown, because businesses would have no options. There is no legal way to force businesses to reopen if they don’t want to reopen. The risk levels may well be too high for some, and definitely too high for others, like high-cashflow businesses which don’t want to get hit with the costs of reopening and then have to shut down again. All US states have been hit very hard. Their revenue streams are in bad shape, and reopening is perhaps the sole visible option, in the absence of a coordinated national approach. It’s very easily arguable that they should never have been expected to take these costs at all, let alone a second wave of costs. So it’s Fauci’s fault? No. The bad habit of never listening to experts has been a global disaster. The UK, in which a minister, (Gove) said, “We’ve had quite enough of experts” is also the worst performer in the world, other than the US and Russia, in terms of managing the pandemic. Failure to lock down when told to lock down is the common factor in the US and UK. Fauci has simply said what all experts around the world said from day one. Dr. Bright is talking about basic common sense management. Neither of them has received any traction. Let’s clarify: • No amount of ignorant partisan political babble from anywhere is going to make a dent on this virus. • If you want to go broke and the entire US economy to go into cardiac arrest, ignore the experts. • If you want the US to become a laughing stock for its blundering approach to basic health management, you’re in luck. Stop dodging your obligations to the American people and get on with fixing the problems, idiots. You can’t talk a virus into anything. 