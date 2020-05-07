By By Paul Wallis 20 mins ago in World Sydney - The world is now used to American political incoherence. The rambling, the babbling, the pathological lying, etc. are now getting very stale. The image of America is blurring badly, and it’s becoming hideous. The reality seems to be much worse. The word “Depression” is now pretty common. Even the Trump administration, not famous for its liking for negative news, is The difference this time is that the US is in a truly vicious cycle mixing a pandemic with major economic dead weights. One of those dead weights is borrowing. China may reduce net bond holdings to reduce exposure to the predicted big hit to the economy. That could flood the bond market with US bonds, not a great outcome when the government needs to raise money. In an added, not to say grotesque exercise, the White House is said, hopefully wrongly, to be The Even maniacal hoarding didn’t make up for the sudden sharp downturn in overall domestic spending. This spending also directly affects revenue at all levels, including state, city, and county revenue. Pandemic or no pandemic, the economic issues will last longer than the virus. This big hit to cashflow can cascade, crashing debt holdings and putting bank lending portfolios at serious risk of major levels of default. However polarized America may be, everyone’s going broke together, and no amount of spin can hide that fact. The external view The question isn’t whether America has a serious overload of problems. It’s why these very dangerous risks to the world’s biggest economy are being handled the way they are. American politics are almost totally irrelevant at this point. Even the constant lying is now effectively out of work, in practice. You can lie your heads off, but the facts are sending America to the wall in no uncertain terms. Debt failures which may be on a colossal scale, a possibly lethal shortage of revenue, and economic chaos aren’t matters of personal opinion or sage remarks from the bleachers. These things will impact real corporate and personal assets very unambiguously. The image is of a nation which has not only lost itself, but lost the plot as well. Even the pandemic isn’t doing as much damage as this disorganized, downright frivolous approach will do to major incoming asteroids in the next few months. Most foreigners are baffled at America’s war with itself. The degree of disingenuous dissembling on so many critical issues is truly bizarre. Any and every deranged conspiracy theory is trundled out in all it glorious stupidity as gospel truth. People who’ve never said a word about some subjects are suddenly “patriots” at a moment’s notice. These patriots usually disappear, Bannon-like, after their brush with fame on a routine basis. What about the country’s other problems? Nor is domestic management an even vaguely clear issue. The bigger, non-instant-news picture is still butt ugly. America’s other multigenerational since 1980 pandemic, incredible levels of crime, has never been mentioned by this administration. Nor has massive poverty throughout the nation. Education, in particular, has become both an aspiration and a total non-topic regarding accessibility. Public health is a truly lousy blacker-than-black joke as a credible issue. Even without the pandemic, it was falling to bits before the world’s eyes. Everything else, from the wall with Mexico to immigration, North Korea, Super PACs and other relatively trivial issues like meetings in the Rose Garden with America’s leading nonentities, have had centre stage. Not crime or poverty? Interesting set of priorities you have festering happily away there. Got a clue, America? The smoke and mirrors won’t work in this scenario. Debts don’t forgive themselves. Nor do most creditors. Cancel debt, cancel credibility, sure. Why not? It goes so well with the ongoing atrocities. It makes no difference. There’s a lot of foreign investment in the US that may see it very differently. This is the clue: • If you want your borrowing rates to go sky high, you’re in luck. • If you want US debt to dissolve into a sea of red hallucinations, you’re in luck. • If you want to equate US credibility with North Korea, you’re in luck. • If you want the big lenders to believe a word, there’s some work to do. It’s a great picture. The first nation to take a selfie with that famous thing called insanity incarnate. Among the tens or possibly thousands of dead and howls of fury, a press release will emerge saying “All is well!” Sure it is. Now - See if you can find that really big trailer park for the survivors to live in. Economically, the United States is facing a truly horrendous range of projections . 33 million Americans are unemployed. GDP is dropping, fast. Heavy borrowing is trying to stop the rot and protect the nation from the decline in revenue, but that brings with it some added burdens.The word “Depression” is now pretty common. Even the Trump administration, not famous for its liking for negative news, is predicting a 30% contraction of the economy.The difference this time is that the US is in a truly vicious cycle mixing a pandemic with major economic dead weights. One of those dead weights is borrowing. China may reduce net bond holdings to reduce exposure to the predicted big hit to the economy. That could flood the bond market with US bonds, not a great outcome when the government needs to raise money.In an added, not to say grotesque exercise, the White House is said, hopefully wrongly, to be “considering” cancelling some or part of the US $1trillion debt held by China. That would make US debt look very unattractive to foreign investors. It’s like cutting off your head to spite your face. Given that government debt is a core element in US fiscal policy, it’d send some very strange signals to the debt market.The US Federal Reserve doesn’t seem too thrilled, either, warning that the next quarter will be even worse than the big drop from the last quarter. Household spending is down, and business investment is clearly retracting at a pretty indicative 8% from previous numbers.Even maniacal hoarding didn’t make up for the sudden sharp downturn in overall domestic spending. This spending also directly affects revenue at all levels, including state, city, and county revenue.Pandemic or no pandemic, the economic issues will last longer than the virus. This big hit to cashflow can cascade, crashing debt holdings and putting bank lending portfolios at serious risk of major levels of default. However polarized America may be, everyone’s going broke together, and no amount of spin can hide that fact.The question isn’t whether America has a serious overload of problems. It’s why these very dangerous risks to the world’s biggest economy are being handled the way they are. American politics are almost totally irrelevant at this point. Even the constant lying is now effectively out of work, in practice. You can lie your heads off, but the facts are sending America to the wall in no uncertain terms.Debt failures which may be on a colossal scale, a possibly lethal shortage of revenue, and economic chaos aren’t matters of personal opinion or sage remarks from the bleachers. These things will impact real corporate and personal assets very unambiguously.The image is of a nation which has not only lost itself, but lost the plot as well. Even the pandemic isn’t doing as much damage as this disorganized, downright frivolous approach will do to major incoming asteroids in the next few months.Most foreigners are baffled at America’s war with itself. The degree of disingenuous dissembling on so many critical issues is truly bizarre. Any and every deranged conspiracy theory is trundled out in all it glorious stupidity as gospel truth. People who’ve never said a word about some subjects are suddenly “patriots” at a moment’s notice. These patriots usually disappear, Bannon-like, after their brush with fame on a routine basis.Nor is domestic management an even vaguely clear issue. The bigger, non-instant-news picture is still butt ugly. America’s other multigenerational since 1980 pandemic, incredible levels of crime, has never been mentioned by this administration. Nor has massive poverty throughout the nation. Education, in particular, has become both an aspiration and a total non-topic regarding accessibility. Public health is a truly lousy blacker-than-black joke as a credible issue. Even without the pandemic, it was falling to bits before the world’s eyes.Everything else, from the wall with Mexico to immigration, North Korea, Super PACs and other relatively trivial issues like meetings in the Rose Garden with America’s leading nonentities, have had centre stage. Not crime or poverty? Interesting set of priorities you have festering happily away there.The smoke and mirrors won’t work in this scenario. Debts don’t forgive themselves. Nor do most creditors. Cancel debt, cancel credibility, sure. Why not? It goes so well with the ongoing atrocities. It makes no difference. There’s a lot of foreign investment in the US that may see it very differently.This is the clue:• If you want your borrowing rates to go sky high, you’re in luck.• If you want US debt to dissolve into a sea of red hallucinations, you’re in luck.• If you want to equate US credibility with North Korea, you’re in luck.• If you want the big lenders to believe a word, there’s some work to do.It’s a great picture. The first nation to take a selfie with that famous thing called insanity incarnate. Among the tens or possibly thousands of dead and howls of fury, a press release will emerge saying “All is well!” Sure it is. Now - See if you can find that really big trailer park for the survivors to live in. This opinion article was written by an independent writer. The opinions and views expressed herein are those of the author and are not necessarily intended to reflect those of DigitalJournal.com More about American economy 2020, pandemic 2020 usa, Federal revenue usa 2020, US debt market More news from American economy 202 pandemic 2020 usa Federal revenue usa ... US debt market