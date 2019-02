Since the incident, Pakistan has closed its airspace completely. India has also restricted flights. The net effect has been to create a difficult problem for airlines, notably Thai Airways, which has cancelled flights to Europe. A very tense situation The ongoing and often lethal Kashmir dispute has been Violence and retaliatory violence are common enough in Kashmir, but recent events have raised tensions to much higher levels. A recent suicide bombing killed 40 Indian security personnel, which was one of the catalysts for the Indian airstrikes. Shelling was also reported, causing some casualties on the Pakistani side. Pakistan claims Kashmir, which is a Muslim majority state. India has refused to budge on the issue, and the two nations have fought two wars since independence in which the status of Kashmir was a driving force. Two mutually exclusive agendas The relationship between India and Pakistan has been difficult since 1947 independence, but now, the political environment is far more volatile. On the Indian side, nationalism is currently the working theory for everything from treatment of women to Muslim/Hindu relationships. In Pakistan, a strongly Sunni Muslim state, the current religious climate has promoted extremism and a sort of Muslim nationalism in regard to Kashmir. There are no easy, and few acceptable solutions, and never have been since the dispute started. Even compromises are almost unworkable in the domestic political environments of both nations, and making any type of compromise could backfire badly on both governments. The big picture The situation is so complex, and to a very large extent almost hair trigger, that the international community typically has an effective “hands off” response. Neither nation would be prepared to tolerate outside interference, and advice is not likely to be too welcome. To clarify the extreme tensions in Kashmir: • India and Pakistan do not typically escalate incidents, or encourage making an already bad situation worse. Internal third parties like suicide bombers are atypical. • Both nations have nuclear weapons, raising the stakes to an exceptionally high level in the event of any kind of military clash. • Any activity by jihadists in the region could be an uncontrollable force which could • Militarily, India is a regional super power, but Pakistan is no trivial opponent, and any conventional war would be particularly bloody on both sides. The military option, if taken by either nation, has definite high risks, both in real military conflict and the potential for international repercussions. • An unpredictable element in the equation is • Both India and Pakistan have ties with the United States, which creates a difficult position for the US in terms of both relationships when conflicts arise. The US typically doesn’t get involved in disputes, but if a major confrontation happens, America will be dragged in at least at the UN level. • Russia has ties with both nations, both in terms of trade and militarily. It’s unclear how Russia would react to an actual war, but other factors, like US involvement, may produce a less neutral position. Is there a solution? The theory of solving the Kashmir issue is totally polarized in both India and Pakistan. The geopolitical options are: • Kashmir a part of India. Opposed by Pakistan. • Kashmir as part of Pakistan. Opposed by India. • Kashmir as an independent, separate state. Likely to be opposed by India on the basis of a risk of terrorism and attacks from radicals in the area. • Kashmir divided on the Line of Control. A not-very-if-at-all acceptable solution for either party, but could allow the population some peace and the option to move to either side of the divide. It’s been 72 years since this issue started. It’s about as bad as Gaza, a series of seemingly impossible clashes of interests. The bottom line is that millions of people are living in a virtual perpetual war zone. A solution must be found to end the misery. Let’s hope the solution doesn’t cost millions of lives. The Indian pilot , believed to be Abhinandan Varthaman, (his name has not been officially confirmed) has said that the Pakistani officers were “thorough gentlemen”, and Pakistani troops were seen protecting him from a local mob which attacked him.Since the incident, Pakistan has closed its airspace completely. India has also restricted flights. The net effect has been to create a difficult problem for airlines, notably Thai Airways, which has cancelled flights to Europe.The ongoing and often lethal Kashmir dispute has been getting far more tense since the incident. Kashmir is a hotly disputed region in northern India, bordering Pakistan. An internationally unrecognised, but existing in force, “ Line of Control ” divides Kashmir, the northwest ruled by Pakistan, the southeast by India. The Line of Control was created in 1972, after the 1971 war between the two nations.Violence and retaliatory violence are common enough in Kashmir, but recent events have raised tensions to much higher levels. A recent suicide bombing killed 40 Indian security personnel, which was one of the catalysts for the Indian airstrikes. Shelling was also reported, causing some casualties on the Pakistani side.Pakistan claims Kashmir, which is a Muslim majority state. India has refused to budge on the issue, and the two nations have fought two wars since independence in which the status of Kashmir was a driving force.The relationship between India and Pakistan has been difficult since 1947 independence, but now, the political environment is far more volatile. On the Indian side, nationalism is currently the working theory for everything from treatment of women to Muslim/Hindu relationships. In Pakistan, a strongly Sunni Muslim state, the current religious climate has promoted extremism and a sort of Muslim nationalism in regard to Kashmir.There are no easy, and few acceptable solutions, and never have been since the dispute started. Even compromises are almost unworkable in the domestic political environments of both nations, and making any type of compromise could backfire badly on both governments.The situation is so complex, and to a very large extent almost hair trigger, that the international community typically has an effective “hands off” response. Neither nation would be prepared to tolerate outside interference, and advice is not likely to be too welcome.To clarify the extreme tensions in Kashmir:• India and Pakistan do not typically escalate incidents, or encourage making an already bad situation worse. Internal third parties like suicide bombers are atypical.• Both nations have nuclear weapons, raising the stakes to an exceptionally high level in the event of any kind of military clash.• Any activity by jihadists in the region could be an uncontrollable force which could provoke India, as the suicide bombing did. Pakistan is unlikely to want its Kashmir claim devalued or seen in a negative light as the result of typical jihadi actions.• Militarily, India is a regional super power, but Pakistan is no trivial opponent, and any conventional war would be particularly bloody on both sides. The military option, if taken by either nation, has definite high risks, both in real military conflict and the potential for international repercussions.• An unpredictable element in the equation is China’s relationship with Pakistan . China has been developing relations with Pakistan, including economic and military projects. Exactly how this would pan out in a confrontation between India and Pakistan is unclear, although China is usually neutral on this subject and has asked Pakistan to show restraint regarding the current crisis.• Both India and Pakistan have ties with the United States, which creates a difficult position for the US in terms of both relationships when conflicts arise. The US typically doesn’t get involved in disputes, but if a major confrontation happens, America will be dragged in at least at the UN level.• Russia has ties with both nations, both in terms of trade and militarily. It’s unclear how Russia would react to an actual war, but other factors, like US involvement, may produce a less neutral position.Is there a solution?The theory of solving the Kashmir issue is totally polarized in both India and Pakistan. Theories for a solution range from war to diplomacy and everything in between.The geopolitical options are:• Kashmir a part of India. Opposed by Pakistan.• Kashmir as part of Pakistan. Opposed by India.• Kashmir as an independent, separate state. Likely to be opposed by India on the basis of a risk of terrorism and attacks from radicals in the area.• Kashmir divided on the Line of Control. A not-very-if-at-all acceptable solution for either party, but could allow the population some peace and the option to move to either side of the divide.It’s been 72 years since this issue started. It’s about as bad as Gaza, a series of seemingly impossible clashes of interests. The bottom line is that millions of people are living in a virtual perpetual war zone. A solution must be found to end the misery. Let’s hope the solution doesn’t cost millions of lives.

This opinion article was written by an independent writer. The opinions and views expressed herein are those of the author and are not necessarily intended to reflect those of DigitalJournal.com