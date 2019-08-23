By By Ken Hanly 19 mins ago in World As reported in the Jerusalem Post, the Kuwaiti newspaper al-Jarida quotes sources familiar with the matter as saying that Israel is planning to start attacking targets in the Shi-ite Houthi-controlled area of northern Yemen. The planned attacks Israel shares intelligence with Arab states in the area Although Arab states and Israel may be at odds over issues such as Palestine there seems to be more cooperation developing between many Arab states and Israel especially with regards to issues such as Iran which appears as a common enemy. Presumably intelligence is shared with Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates (UAE) and other Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) countries that are involved in the war in Yemen against the Houthis as part of the Saudi-led coalition. Houthis described as a major client of Iran Although the Houthis deny getting significant aid from Iran, the US and Saudi's justify the war in part by painting the Houthis as proxies of Iran. Hawks in the Trump administration will be happy to see that Israel is buying into their narratives and helping in attacking Iranian interests. Houthis meet with Iranians Houthis met with Iranian officials: "The paper further reported that a meeting was recently held in Tehran between Houthi leaders, Iranian Revolutionary Guard Corps commanders and Hezbollah representatives, discussing actions aimed on the one to ease pressure on Iran at the Strait of Hormuz, and on the other hand to damage Saudi Arabia, Egypt and Israel." Israel appears to be able to carry out attacks that appear to violate international law but with complete impunity in Syria, Gaza and now in Yemen. The Israeli move is certain to increase tensions in the area. The Arab states appear to be more concerned with counteracting the power of Iran rather than advancing the cause of the Palestinians against Israel. The Jerusalem Posrt reports: "Sources from the Kuwaiti newspaper Al-Jarida claim that Israel plans to attack targets of Houthi rebels and Hezbollah in Yemen, near the Straits of Bab-el-Mandeb separating the Red Sea from the Gulf of Aden. According to the source, the Mossad and Military Intelligence are monitoring Iran's attempts to deliver weapons, including missiles and drones, which could be used for terrorist attacks against the region's maritime network." The strikes are being described by Israeli officials as a continuation of Israel's attacks against Iranian interests. Israel often attacks what it claims are Iranian and Hezbollah targets in Syria. These attacks will also be pictured as about Iranian weapons shipments.Although Arab states and Israel may be at odds over issues such as Palestine there seems to be more cooperation developing between many Arab states and Israel especially with regards to issues such as Iran which appears as a common enemy. Presumably intelligence is shared with Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates (UAE) and other Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) countries that are involved in the war in Yemen against the Houthis as part of the Saudi-led coalition.Although the Houthis deny getting significant aid from Iran, the US and Saudi's justify the war in part by painting the Houthis as proxies of Iran. Hawks in the Trump administration will be happy to see that Israel is buying into their narratives and helping in attacking Iranian interests. Al Jarida also reports that Houthis met with Iranian officials: "The paper further reported that a meeting was recently held in Tehran between Houthi leaders, Iranian Revolutionary Guard Corps commanders and Hezbollah representatives, discussing actions aimed on the one to ease pressure on Iran at the Strait of Hormuz, and on the other hand to damage Saudi Arabia, Egypt and Israel."Israel appears to be able to carry out attacks that appear to violate international law but with complete impunity in Syria, Gaza and now in Yemen. The Israeli move is certain to increase tensions in the area. The Arab states appear to be more concerned with counteracting the power of Iran rather than advancing the cause of the Palestinians against Israel. This opinion article was written by an independent writer. The opinions and views expressed herein are those of the author and are not necessarily intended to reflect those of DigitalJournal.com More about Houthis, Yemen War, Israel, Iran Houthis Yemen War Israel Iran