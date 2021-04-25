By By Paul Wallis 11 mins ago in World New Delhi - India is truly getting the worst of the COVID pandemic. The country is experiencing phenomenal numbers of deaths and medical resources are severely overloaded. The world needs to help, right now. The Indian government is in a Expectations seem very much out of whack with facts. How is India supposed to deal with such vast numbers of infections? What options do they have left? A simple oxygen shortage was enough to add to the death toll. Current predictions are for 1 million deaths by August. This is a guess at best. A new, super-virulent strain of the virus has added even more uncertainty. This strain is India and Epidemiology 101 The global issue here isn’t hard to understand, but it’s too dangerous to ignore. A Best practice and default epidemiology is to contain and reduce a pandemic. This number is ballpark, given the difficulty of reporting.The Indian government is in a pretty impossible situation . There’s plenty of criticism, but not much visible in terms of anything useful for managing the situation on the ground . The story so far is “too much wisdom, not enough help”.Expectations seem very much out of whack with facts. How is India supposed to deal with such vast numbers of infections? What options do they have left? A simple oxygen shortage was enough to add to the death toll.Current predictions are for 1 million deaths by August. This is a guess at best. A new, super-virulent strain of the virus has added even more uncertainty. This strain is theoretically more contagious and cases are appearing internationally.The global issue here isn’t hard to understand, but it’s too dangerous to ignore. A large endemic regional reservoir of COVID in India would be an ongoing risk to the entire region for years, perhaps decades. By extension, the world would be at ongoing risk while such a large reservoir of COVID remained.Best practice and default epidemiology is to contain and reduce a pandemic. In India’s case, it is totally unrealistic to expect the nation to be able to do so alone.International support will be needed to reduce the number of infectious people alone. A massive vaccination program, literally on a scale never before seen, would be required. The country would have to go into effective national quarantine for an unspecified length of time. That’d be incredibly difficult for a country the size of India at the best of times.The logistics are to put it mildly daunting. Billions of doses of vaccine would be needed, including distribution and storage simply to reduce the infection rate. Those are just the basics. Just getting people able to administer the vaccines would be extremely tough, and probably require military assets to deliver.The economic risks are arguably as bad or worse than the pandemic. India’s huge population has enough problems. Trying to survive a pandemic as well as the usual war of getting the basics for life would be the last thing these people need.If India’s economy collapses as a result of the pandemic, the nation is in big trouble. That’s a fifth of humanity at risk of a major depression in a worst case scenario.Loss of Indian trade definitely wouldn’t do the world too many favours. India is a major supplier of services worldwide. Enough economic disruption could have a snowball effect. India just happens to be right in the epicentre of a lot of global trade; what else needs to be said?India is a warning to the world. COVID isn’t beaten yet. Unless this virus is effectively eliminated, the threat remains. Helping India will help the world. 