Email
Password
Remember meForgot password?
    Log in with Twitter

article imageOp-Ed: In Yemen southern separatists take control of Aden

Listen | Print
By Ken Hanly     44 mins ago in World
Aden - Aden was declared the interim capital of Yemen by the Saudi-backed government of Mansour Hadi. However, Hadi is in Saudi Arabia because of the security situation. Now Aden has been taken over by southern separatists backed by the UAE.
Aden was capital of the former South Yemen
Although the separatists with the UAE were united with the Saudis in fighting the Houthi rebels backed by Iran who control the north including the former capital Sanaa, their aims are opposed. The Saudis want a unified Yemen with Hadi as president while the separatists want an independent state in the south.
The capture of Aden
Last week protesters loyal to the southern separatists seized the presidential palace. Then, over the weekend after clashes at the palace the separatist forces moved against military camps loyal to the Saudi-backed government. While the Hadi government and the Saudis claimed a coup was taking place, nevertheless forces loyal to the separatists control Aden for now.
The alliance between the Saudis and the Southern Separatists probably doomed
The support for the Hadi government and the Saudis by the Southern Separatists and the UAE is no doubt ended for good. It has always been clear that the separatists wanted a separate country but the Hadi government might have given them some autonomy if the Houthis were defeated.. The separatists appear to be making their move to establish independence before the defeat of the Houthis. Perhaps there could be a separate peace deal with the Houthis or even an agreement to help them against the Saudis if the Houthis agree to an independent south. However, a recent article notes: "Abu Dhabi's powerful crown prince visited Saudi Arabia on Monday and called for dialogue to resolve tensions in Yemen, after deadly clashes there between government loyalists and UAE-backed forces." So perhaps the two groups can settle their differences. However it is unlikely that the Southerners will yield control of Aden.
[b]South Yemen[/b]
[url=https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/South_Yemen t=_blank]Wikipedia describes South Yemen: "South Yemen, officially the People's Democratic Republic of Yemen (Arabic: جمهورية اليمن الديمقراطية الشعبية‎ Jumhūriyat al-Yaman ad-Dīmuqrāṭīyah ash-Sha'bīyah), was a country that existed from 1967 to 1990 as a state in the Middle East in the southern and eastern provinces of the present-day Republic of Yemen, including the island of Socotra. It was also referred to as Democratic Yemen or Yemen (Aden)."
The flags seen in the appended video are those of South Yemen not Yemen itself.
This opinion article was written by an independent writer. The opinions and views expressed herein are those of the author and are not necessarily intended to reflect those of DigitalJournal.com
More about Southern Yemen, Hadi Yemen Government, UAE
More news from
Latest News
Top News
Mike DelGuidice talks August Billy Joel show at MSG, solo music Special
Hong Kong protests shut down airport as China anger mounts
Italy to decide on government future after Salvini pullout
Pentagon claims Syria withdrawal contributing to ISIS resurgence
Martina McBride to embark on 2019 'Joy of Christmas Tour'
75 years ago, Paris freed from Nazi occupation
Review: David Cook performs at 'Bachelor in Paradise' couple's wedding Special
Greece calls on EU for fairer distribution of migrants
Wild boars moving into urban areas has become a global problem
Argentine peso, stock exchange plummet after crushing Macri vote defeat