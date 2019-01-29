By By Paul Wallis 42 mins ago in World Paris - The news that France has entered the rapidly expanding hypersonic weapons field isn’t surprising as such, but it means the floodgates have opened on this technology. France’s 6000mph hypersonic gliders may be the face of war in future. What’s so scary about hypersonic weapons? Everything. The scary factors are real enough: • The hypersonic class of weapons basically makes • Hypersonic weapons could carry nukes, without much effort. That means the ABM treaty, and their related ABM systems are out of business. • Hypersonic weapons aren’t major operatic productions, compared to ICBMs. The cost is likely to be lower, deployment easier, and handling much less neurotic. • Hypersonic weapons are “agile”. This means they’re manoeuvrable, can change course easily in flight, and guidable. ICBMs are unable to do these things, and most conventional guided weapons are much slower and far less agile. • Russia and China have been developing hypersonic weapons for some time. The US does have a working development program, apparently waddling along at Congressional geriatric speed. • Many countries are either in the process of research and/or acquisition. Hypersonic weapons are definitely part of the mix of any new war, wherever it happens. • At short ranges, hypersonic weapons are much harder to counter and avoid. Are hypersonic weapons invulnerable? No. While the basic statement that hypersonic weapons are safe enough from conventional interceptors is accurate, they’re anything but invulnerable: 1. Any damage to the hypersonic air frame may be fatal. A proximity or air pressure hit to these objects, already under high stress, could do the job, making them instantly unstable, and probably unmanageable. 2. These weapons are quite easily detectable, simply because of their conspicuous speed. They can’t pretend to be something else. (A stealth mode is quite likely, but also involves some tech and logistics which aren’t currently being mentioned, if they’re happening.) 3. Basic arms race theory says that for every weapon a countermeasure will be developed. This usually happens more quickly depending on the perceived level of threat, which in this case is considerable. A range of options, including hypersonic counter missiles, beam weapons, area airburst weapons and other pretty straightforward options are obvious options. Another issue The most likely real threat with hypersonic weapons is the level of aggression of users. Typically wars are started by those with confidence in their ability to succeed. Adding high potency weapons to an existing doctrine of aggression, whether pre-emptive of calculated attacks, makes this world a much less safer place. 