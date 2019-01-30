By By Paul Wallis 36 mins ago in World Davos - When Dutch historian Rutger Bregman raised the issue of tax avoidance at the World Economic Forum in Davos, he was talking about equality. It’s anyone’s guess what the insular ignoramuses got from that speech. Bregman’s argument is that taxes and revenue to manage social administration are key issues in managing global issues. Tactfully, he didn’t mention that those same tax dodging billionaires are largely responsible for most of the global chaos, including global warming, pollution, failed health care systems, etc. He stuck to the point that to manage a modern society you need revenue, and tax dodging equates to not getting a lot of revenue. A blast of truth amid the smugness If Rutgers’ speech was a cold wind amid the sycophantic breezes to which the billionaires are accustomed, it didn’t go unchallenged. Ex Yahoo CFO Goldman said the current fiscal settings were successful, delivering record employment. That argument, by the way, is also the working philosophy behind slave labour wages, the working poor, (remember them?) and the underemployed, scraping by on a few insults with dollar signs attached. Rutgers’ point about tax evasion, an • Those billions in tax could do a lot to alleviate poverty worldwide • The money could be used to patch up rotting health care systems • It’d be more money for managing education • The missing taxes could fund housing • Billions are needed to manage pollution in every country on Earth These points, of course, made to the very people who claim to be “self made”, “overachievers”, and the rest of the 1980s cliché factory, were always going to have difficulty getting through. Rutgers also managed to avoid mentioning the obvious about tax avoidance, the clear criminality involved, the Panama Papers, and the rest of the global encyclopaedia of well known tax dodges. Consider this situation: • A lot of places around the world claim to be tax havens. • There’s no reason for anyone to accept that status. (How do you claim to be a tax haven from taxes due elsewhere, to start with?) • America has trillions of dollars of private money overseas to avoid United States taxes, (Hence the colossal mismanagement of so many things around the world, as this money is put to work by proven idiots.) • The UK, aka the home of Brexit and other laxatives, has a long history of tax dodging through former colonies, obscure islands, etc. • The net effect of tax evasion is to create a demand for cash for governments, and of course, government borrowing, from the private sector, owned by said billionaires. It’s a self-defeating hamster wheel for governments, and a pretty ugly one, at that. Of course, given the total lack of genitalia of the world’s political leaders/sycophants/rodents it’s fine. Everything is just peachy and if billions of people are living in utter squalor while a few ridiculous wastes of space live their soundstage lives, that’s fine, too. Sooner or later, either the tax evasion has to cease, or a whole new system has to be brought in to deliver services. Either is likely to be expensive, and perhaps pretty brutal, partly due to the smugness and inexcusable behaviours of the world’s floating plankton of super-rich. There is, and never has been, any good reason for these cosseted cretins to be given any special consideration regarding tax. Tax got Al Capone, and it can get these bastards any day of the week. Exactly why nobody’s doing a damn thing about it hasn’t been addressed, either. Some basic justice is long overdue. Rutgers said it, the question now is how many decades it will take for something to get done. Even so, that speech at the demure, delightful WEF may go down in history as a standalone attempt at relevance on an unheard-of scale. Bregman was talking to billionaires, cronies of billionaires, and arguably the least useful people on Earth when it comes to moving humanity forward. He apparently didn’t get much traction at Davos, but he did get a lot of acclaim around the world.Bregman’s argument is that taxes and revenue to manage social administration are key issues in managing global issues. Tactfully, he didn’t mention that those same tax dodging billionaires are largely responsible for most of the global chaos, including global warming, pollution, failed health care systems, etc. He stuck to the point that to manage a modern society you need revenue, and tax dodging equates to not getting a lot of revenue.If Rutgers’ speech was a cold wind amid the sycophantic breezes to which the billionaires are accustomed, it didn’t go unchallenged. Ex Yahoo CFO Goldman said the current fiscal settings were successful, delivering record employment. That argument, by the way, is also the working philosophy behind slave labour wages, the working poor, (remember them?) and the underemployed, scraping by on a few insults with dollar signs attached.Rutgers’ point about tax evasion, an endless source of news around the world , is basically right on so many levels:• Those billions in tax could do a lot to alleviate poverty worldwide• The money could be used to patch up rotting health care systems• It’d be more money for managing education• The missing taxes could fund housing• Billions are needed to manage pollution in every country on EarthThese points, of course, made to the very people who claim to be “self made”, “overachievers”, and the rest of the 1980s cliché factory, were always going to have difficulty getting through. Rutgers also managed to avoid mentioning the obvious about tax avoidance, the clear criminality involved, the Panama Papers, and the rest of the global encyclopaedia of well known tax dodges.Consider this situation:• A lot of places around the world claim to be tax havens.• There’s no reason for anyone to accept that status. (How do you claim to be a tax haven from taxes due elsewhere, to start with?)• America has trillions of dollars of private money overseas to avoid United States taxes, (Hence the colossal mismanagement of so many things around the world, as this money is put to work by proven idiots.)• The UK, aka the home of Brexit and other laxatives, has a long history of tax dodging through former colonies, obscure islands, etc.• The net effect of tax evasion is to create a demand for cash for governments, and of course, government borrowing, from the private sector, owned by said billionaires.It’s a self-defeating hamster wheel for governments, and a pretty ugly one, at that. Of course, given the total lack of genitalia of the world’s political leaders/sycophants/rodents it’s fine. Everything is just peachy and if billions of people are living in utter squalor while a few ridiculous wastes of space live their soundstage lives, that’s fine, too.Sooner or later, either the tax evasion has to cease, or a whole new system has to be brought in to deliver services. Either is likely to be expensive, and perhaps pretty brutal, partly due to the smugness and inexcusable behaviours of the world’s floating plankton of super-rich.There is, and never has been, any good reason for these cosseted cretins to be given any special consideration regarding tax. Tax got Al Capone, and it can get these bastards any day of the week.Exactly why nobody’s doing a damn thing about it hasn’t been addressed, either. Some basic justice is long overdue. Rutgers said it, the question now is how many decades it will take for something to get done. This opinion article was written by an independent writer. The opinions and views expressed herein are those of the author and are not necessarily intended to reflect those of DigitalJournal.com More about World Economic Forum Davos 2019, Rutger Bregman, tax evasion global issues, government debt and tax evasion More news from World Economic Forum... Rutger Bregman tax evasion global i... government debt and ...